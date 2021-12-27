The Secret To Ensuring Your New Year's Resolutions Actually Stick

Come up with an umbrella statement for your New Year's resolution, like "I no longer people-please to get affection" or "I'm showing myself love with healthy financial decisions." When you want to make a big change, it can be helpful to first write pages in your journal about your emotions or have long talks with a good friend or counselor about the origin of old patterns. Then, you can pare that statement down to something simple and actionable to make it easier to connect with every day.

Self-love is a simple concept—loving yourself unconditionally. Making something too complicated can be a recipe for self-sabotage, while keeping it simple is a loving act that helps you make progress—and making progress increases motivation!