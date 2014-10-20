5 Reiki Principles To Promote A Healthy, Loving Life

For most of us, stress is a major issue in our daily lives. If just for one day we could try to stop worrying so much, we could all live more peacefully which in turn, will also bring peace to others. Not to mention, lowering your stress will also benefit your health! So just for today trust in Spirit, Source, God (or yourself!) and know that everything is going to work out just fine. It always does.

2. Just for today, I will not be angry.

If a typical morning for you involves being cut off by another driver on your way to work, you probably default to anger. Why not just take a deep breath, relax, forgive and let it go. What will you achieve by remaining angry and cutting him off to "get back at him?" Nothing. All that you'll end up with is an elevated heart rate (and more stress!) which is not good for your well-being.

3. Just for today, I will be grateful.

We are always asking for more and only seeing what we don't have. Let's try for one day to be grateful for what we do have — like a job, a car that takes you where you need to go, a roof over your head, good health and a family that loves you unconditionally and supports you. When we are grateful for what we have, we will attract more good. The law of attraction states that like attracts like and lack attracts lack, so stay positive and be grateful for what you have.

4. Just for today, I will do my work honestly.

Doing your work honestly brings more purpose and meaning into your life. When you do your work honestly and with purpose, at the end of the day you'll feel good about yourself and more fulfilled about your work.

5. Just for today, I will be kind to every living thing.

What you give out, you receive back tenfold. Be nice, loving and caring to everyone, even if it's not your favorite person in the world. We all deserve love and kindness. At the end of the day we will feel better about ourselves for bringing some light and love into someone else's day, even if it's just for a moment.

Even though it might seem a bit overwhelming to live by all five of this principles every single day, you can start today by trying just one. You will be much more happier at the end of the day, I promise.

Namaste.