5 Reasons To Read Self-Help Books (Even If You Think You Don't Need To)

A lot of personal development books come with exercises and prompts that get you thinking about the choices you make and why you make them. An honest evaluation of your life as it is frees you to make the changes you need to make while still feeling good about yourself. Danielle LaPorte's The Desire Map is an excellent book with lots of illuminating prompts and exercises.

When you're aware of the thinking behind your actions, you can erase your negative thought tapes and replace them with words of love, possibility, power, and magic. This makes you super aware of what you choose to fill your day with, so you can do more of what's working, and less of what's not.