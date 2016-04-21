For years, I loved to drink. I was the person topping off your glass. The one saying, “Come on, don’t be a bore—have a drink!” The one who "didn’t trust people who didn’t drink."

Today, I haven't had a drink in almost two years—not a little. Not on occasion. Not at all. Most surprising? I’m happy about it.

No, I'm not a recovering alcoholic. I haven’t adopted any radical diets that dictate abstinence, or discovered religion. It’s simply that I reached a point in my relationship with alcohol when, like a bad relationship, it started taking more than it was giving.

Here are a few reasons why I no longer drink: