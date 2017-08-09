3 Realizations That Helped Me Lovingly Detach From My 10-Year Marriage

His love for me over these past 10 years has given me the space to heal and grow. My capacity for self-love has transformed. When we met, I felt so fortunate to find a man who loved me with all of his heart and didn’t abuse me in any way. Now I no longer need a man’s love to define me or to make me feel worthy.

I know that I am enough—on my own, I am complete. I am worthy. I know now that if I seek out a relationship, I will hold out for a man who challenges and excites me—mind, body, and soul. I am strong enough to seek out a man who loves my three boys as much as I love them. I am strong enough to love my partner as much as he loves me instead of withholding love and trying to shield that most vulnerable part of myself.

But I may not find that man. I may not even look. I know that I am strong enough to be happy alone. Realizing these truths has helped me begin to forgive my husband and myself. I believe that God is calling me to take ownership of my part of this, to see my growth and not judge my past self. I now believe that the end of this decade marks the end of my journey. I'm coming home to myself.

