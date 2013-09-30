10 Quotes To Help You Accept Endings & Embrace New Beginnings

Do you ever feel like every area of your life is changing so fast and you're just standing in the middle of it all, confused and directionless? Yup, I’ve been there, but through applying the quotes and tips below, I’ve been able to feel less anxiety and more peace about the uncertainty that comes along with those inevitable life changes.

1. “Rejection is protection and redirection.” - Earl Purdy

I find comfort knowing that there’s always more than one way of looking at any situation. When we're rejected, we have a tendency to go straight for a fearful idea, such as, “I’m not good enough.” But we can just as easily choose the opposite. We can choose to see the rejection as a positive thing.

2. “Life is simple. Everything happens for you, not to you. Everything happens at exactly the right moment, neither too soon nor too late. You don't have to like it... it's just easier if you do.” – Byron Katie

This is a major perceptual shift from playing the victim card to owning your personal power. When we start to use our power instead of giving it away, we’re capable of miracles. Miracles are shifts in perception from fear to love.

3. “Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward.” – C. S. Lewis

Whenever I know deep in my heart I need to do some forgiveness work, I start with willingness. Willingness to forgive someone or some situation is all it takes to create healing. Start with a simple mantra every morning and night such as, “I am willing to forgive.” You can even take it back a step and start with, “I am willing to be willing to forgive.”

4. “It’s not about 'what can I accomplish?' but 'what do I want to accomplish?' Paradigm shift.” – Brene Brown

When everything seemingly falls apart, it’s more important than ever to get clear on the direction you want to go in as you move forward. Focus on how you want to feel in every area of life and then start doing activities that create those desired feelings. This is about you. What do you want to accomplish?

5. “The object isn’t to make art, it’s to be in that wonderful state which makes art inevitable.” – Robert Henri

Any time I’ve moved homes, started new jobs, ended relationships, joined new activities, or traveled abroad, those feelings of anxiety and doubt seemed to crop up. There’s nothing “spiritual” or “positive” about hiding your feelings. Instead, it’s very important to feel your feelings in a constructive way. For me that’s blogging, mountain biking and creating new yoga classes. The point is to feel your feelings and express yourself as you forgive, set new directions and move forward.

6. “When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It's to enjoy each step along the way.” - Wayne Dyer

Anytime I feel uncertain about life or want to try something new, my go-to reaction is to immediately try and control everything in an attempt to create some sense of order in my life. I want to see the whole path and know for certain that each decision is "right" before I take action. With this mentality, I spent years thinking about doing things, but never actually taking the necessary steps to create the life I dreamed of. Instead, just try taking one step and trust that when you need it, the next step will be revealed. In truth, there's no certainty.

7. “Expectation is the mother of all frustration.” – Antonio Banderas

When we have tons of expectations for what should happen in the future and how people should act, we set ourselves up for judgment and disappointment. Speaking of judgment…

8. “The highest spiritual practice is self-observation without judgment.” – Swami Kripalu

We tend to be our own worst critic. As you’re making life changes, it’s more important than ever to be gentle with yourself and not head into fear-land by thinking about all the things you should have and could have done by now. You’re exactly where you need to be, remember?

9. “Nobody can give you wiser advice than yourself.” - Cicero

We often let our actions be directed by the opinions of others. We seek approval outside ourselves, and as a result, lose touch of our own likes, dislikes and desires. Each of us has our own internal guidance showing us the way through the confusion. Those buried passions and the strong desire to create something are coming from your Inner Guide.

10. “The more scared we are of a work or calling, the more sure we can be that we have to do it.” – Steven Pressfield

Risk it, because in my opinion, not doing it is often riskier. The “it” in this case might be quitting the job, speaking your mind, finally walking away from an unhealthy relationship, starting a food blog, saying no, or going all in on your new business plan. You always have an inner guidance system that you can tap into at any moment through prayer, meditation and listening. With that guidance, there’s nothing to fear.

One thing I know for sure is that we learn about ourselves through new experiences. So whatever the ending and new beginning is for you right now, allow yourself to be swept away by the sweet freedom that comes with it. Growth is around the corner.