Personal Growth
21 Questions To Help You Connect With Your Chakras Before The New Year

Myk Likhov
Written by Myk Likhov
December 31, 2015

It should come as no surprise that New Year's Eve is a big day for intention setting. The promise of new beginnings causes us to focus our energies on the goals we wish for ourselves.

These questions have no right answers

But before we set our personal and professional objectives for the year, it makes sense to scan where we are today. Here's a chakra check-in that you can use to assess your energetic state. These questions have no right answers — they are simply meant to help you increase your self-awareness as you set your intentions for 2016.

1st chakra, Muladhara, the root chakra

The root chakra is the foundation of your vitality. You can check into it by considering some practical questions about your physical and financial well-being.

  • How’s your physical vitality?
  • Are you taking care of your finances?
  • What do you need in 2016 to feel more grounded and secure?

2nd chakra, Svadisthana, the chakra of creation

The 2nd chakra is where your passion lives. The projects, experiences, and people that stimulate you creatively (or sexually) feed its energy.

  • Are you satisfied (or better yet, pleased) with your sex life?
  • Are you stimulating or fueling your creative passions?
  • What are you going to create, or bring into the world, in 2016?

3rd chakra , Manipura, the chakra of willpower

The 3rd chakra drives your action and your purpose. This is the power you bring forth into the world.

  • Do find purpose in your work?
  • Do your personal habits support who you want to be?
  • What do you want to achieve in the world in 2016?

4th chakra, Anahata, the heart chakra

The heart chakra relates to universal love, compassion, and gratitude. This love is directed both inward and outward, with no strings attached.

  • Do you feel that you are open to receiving love?
  • Are you happy with the love you’re giving to your friends, family and significant others?
  • What will you do to cultivate love in your relationships in 2016?

5th chakra, Visuddha, the throat chakra

The throat chakra governs your communication and expression. The ideas and messages you release into the world vibrate stronger when it is healthy.

  • Do you feel like you've been speaking your truth lately?
  • Are you committed to your word?
  • Is there anything you wish to tell the world in 2016?

6th chakra, Anja, the 3rd eye chakra

The 3rd eye is a universal symbol of wisdom and insight. The more developed it becomes, the closer you get to understanding the world around you.

  • Do you feel you have insight into why your life looks like it does?
  • Do you trust your intuition?
  • What would you like to know in 2016?

7th chakra, Sahasrara, the crown chakra

The crown chakra is what connects you to something more — whether you call it consciousness, bliss, the universe, or another word. It is engaged when you are at your calmest and most peaceful.

  • In what place or during what activity do you feel most at peace?
  • Do you take time for yourself to recharge, relax, and just be?
  • What activities, or practices, can you cultivate to feel more connected in 2016?

Looking for some more practical tips to help you make 2016 your best year yet? Check out our New Year, Do You reboot.

