Feeling Judged? 5 Powerful Ways To Deal With Haters

I used to think that people judged me for just about anything I did or said. So I constantly censored myself and felt insecure and powerless in my own skin.

For example, I thought people judged me for the way I talked (Does my German accent sound bad?), for the way I presented my ideas (Will they think I sound stupid?), and for the way I looked (Will I make a good impression?). The worst was on days when I felt chubby and met up with friends for a meal. Have you ever tried eating lunch while sucking in your stomach? It's the worst. Don’t do it.

My point is that I was wonderful at finding my own faults and feeling judged by other people. And today that's something I often see in my clients, so I know how painful feeling judged can be and how negatively it affects all areas of life: work, love, health, and play. What's ironic is that I am sure sometimes people did judge me for something I said or did or how I looked, but I'd bet you that most of the time, it was all in my head. Releasing the power of judgement is one of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves.

Here are 5 things to sincerely consider in order to release feelings of being judged: