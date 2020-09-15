7 Powerful Tips to Become Fearless

Have you ever looked at someone who is fearless and wondered if they were just born that way? Maybe they just don’t have any fears? Maybe they are so good at everything that they don’t ever experience fear?

In my experience, this is not the case. ‘Fearlessness’ boils down to a simple understanding of the emotion that is fear and learning how to live with it.

At some point in life, everyone experiences fear. Because let’s face it—no one is good at everything. We all have something that we struggle with, something that others can do better than us, something that might even seem silly to others, but may send a shiver of cold hard fear down our spines.

The good news is that it doesn’t matter what you fear, because there are a few basic ways for dealing with all fears, regardless of how silly they may sound to you. The first thing you need to understand is this: Fear is only in the mind.

Think about it. How many of your fears have ever come true? Not many huh? Research has shown that more than 80% of our worries or fears never happen.Which begs the question, what’s the point of having them in the first place?

Now it’s important not to confuse fear with forward planning—because there may be times where it’s sensible for us to plan ahead and even look at ‘worst case scenarios.’ This is required to help us prepare for possible future events.

Once we have mentally prepared ourselves, this is where we need to stop. It’s only when the worst cased scenarios continue to repeat themselves inside our heads that this process turns into fear and often can get blown out of proportion and have an unhealthy impact on our bodies and ultimately our lives.