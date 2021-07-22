Ones have a strong desire for improvement and doing things right. Because of this, they can have a hard time relaxing and often feel guilty for doing so. Having screen-free time before bed is a way for Ones to unplug from things out of their control and focus their energy on being present with themselves.

Leave your phone in another room if you have to, and wind down through reading, journaling, or tidying up your workspace for tomorrow. Just make sure whatever you do is enjoyable and not something you feel like you "should" be doing!