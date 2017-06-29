How To Use Numerology To See What July Has In Store For You (In 60 Seconds Or Less)

In Western numerology—a practice created by Greek mystic and mathematician Pythagoras more than 2,500 years ago—everyone has a numerology chart made up of seven "personality numbers" that relate to one's personality and five "forecasting numbers" that relate to one's future potential.

The practice operates on the idea that our lives are cyclical, and each cycle is a unique opportunity for personal growth and discovery. Some cycles are more favorable than others, so it pays to know which cycle you're in so you're fully prepared for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

You can tap into this insight by calculating your numerology forecast with your "personal year number." This number, composed of the month and day of your birth date, indicates the lessons, opportunities, and experiences you'll encounter during an upcoming year.

Read below to calculate your personal year number for 2017, and receive your numerology forecast for July.

Step 1: Add the month and day of your birth date to 2017. Be sure to write the full year (i.e., 2017 rather than just 17).

Step 2: Continue adding any double-digit numbers together until you get a single-digit Personal Year Number between 1 and 9.

Let’s use the birth date September 27 (9/27) as an example.

9+2+7+2+0+1+7 = 28

2+8 = 10

1+0 = 1 Personal Year Number

Step 3: Now, locate your Personal Year Number below to discover your numerology forecast for July 2017. But keep in mind, there are five forecasting numbers in your numerology chart, so for greater accuracy, all the other numbers must also be taken into consideration. Click here for information about your full numerology chart.