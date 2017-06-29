How To Use Numerology To See What July Has In Store For You (In 60 Seconds Or Less)
In Western numerology—a practice created by Greek mystic and mathematician Pythagoras more than 2,500 years ago—everyone has a numerology chart made up of seven "personality numbers" that relate to one's personality and five "forecasting numbers" that relate to one's future potential.
The practice operates on the idea that our lives are cyclical, and each cycle is a unique opportunity for personal growth and discovery. Some cycles are more favorable than others, so it pays to know which cycle you're in so you're fully prepared for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.
You can tap into this insight by calculating your numerology forecast with your "personal year number." This number, composed of the month and day of your birth date, indicates the lessons, opportunities, and experiences you'll encounter during an upcoming year.
Read below to calculate your personal year number for 2017, and receive your numerology forecast for July.
Step 1: Add the month and day of your birth date to 2017. Be sure to write the full year (i.e., 2017 rather than just 17).
Step 2: Continue adding any double-digit numbers together until you get a single-digit Personal Year Number between 1 and 9.
Let’s use the birth date September 27 (9/27) as an example.
9+2+7+2+0+1+7 = 28
2+8 = 10
1+0 = 1 Personal Year Number
Step 3: Now, locate your Personal Year Number below to discover your numerology forecast for July 2017. But keep in mind, there are five forecasting numbers in your numerology chart, so for greater accuracy, all the other numbers must also be taken into consideration. Click here for information about your full numerology chart.
1 Personal Year Number
In this 1 Year of new beginnings, action, and opportunity, July is a month of manifestation, personal power, business, and career. Recognize the negative limiting beliefs that are holding you back and practice the Law of Attraction. By adopting an attitude of abundance you’ll attract opportunities to enhance your overall well-being.
This is a month to:
- Budget, save money, and get your finances in order
- Work hard, be honest and ethical
- Build your career or study something that advances your career
- Reclaim your personal power
- Familiarize yourself with the Law of Attraction (refer to books by Sandra Anne Taylor)
- Adopt an attitude of abundance
2 Personal Year Number
In this slow-moving 2 Year that requires patience and focuses on your emotions, relationships with others, and obtaining balance, July is a month to release what no longer serves you. Whether it’s a person, a job, a negative mindset, or an unhealthy lifestyle, this is the time to have the courage to walk away. Remember, when one door closes, it’s only so a new and improved one can open.
This is a month to:
- Prepare for transformation and endings
- Clean up your life, starting with your home
- Let go of bad habits
- Leave an unfulfilling job
- Tie up loose ends
- End an unhealthy relationship
- Donate to charity or support a cause
- Forgive others and the past
- Resolve outstanding conflicts
3 Personal Year Number
In this 3 Year that focuses on socialization, self-expression, communication, and creativity, July is a time of new beginnings. This is a month to take the bull by the horns and move full-steam ahead with any ideas or plans you’ve been cooking up. Now is the time to turn them into reality and not take no for an answer.
This is a month to:
- Be proactive and take action
- Begin something new such as a relationship, career, project, or hobby
- Develop and implement new ideas
- Focus on self-improvement and self-confidence
- Be independent and self-reliant
- Be your true, authentic self
- Be positive and have a fresh approach
- Be open to new opportunities
4 Personal Year Number
In this busy, serious, and challenging 4 Year, where the purpose is to create personal and professional stability, July is a time to slow down and work toward creating balance. Focus on balancing your emotions; home life and career; and intuition and logic.
This is a month to:
- Consolidate and solidify what you started last month
- Be patient and wait for opportunities to come to you
- Practice mindfulness by taking up meditation, yoga, or qigong
- Focus on your health and well-being
- Recognize, express, and release repressed emotions
- Enhance your intuition and develop your psychic abilities
- Be positive and proactive about finding love
5 Personal Year Number
In this fast-paced 5 Year of progress, movement, and change, July is a month to get out and about and be social. This is also a month to do more of what makes you feel good, so put time aside for fun. Look for opportunities to express yourself, be creative, and speak your truth.
This is a month to:
- Entertain and connect with others
- Have fun and do more of what you enjoy
- Flex your creativity, perhaps by working on a new project
- Express yourself physically, artistically, or verbally
- Take up a hobby, travel or go on vacation
- Be optimistic and see the glass half full
- Monitor your spending
- Communicate your thoughts and feelings
- Shake things up and try exciting new activities
6 Personal Year Number
In this 6 Year that focuses on love, family, and domestic responsibility, July is a month to create stability in your personal and professional life, so stay organized and focused. Put extra effort into your career, personal development, health, relationships, and financial planning.
This is a month to:
- Be patient and persevere through challenges
- Build a solid foundation
- Plan your future and take action
- Get organized and put systems into place
- Budget, save money, pay off debts
- Focus on your mental and physical health
- Put extra effort into achieving your goals
- Make a commitment, solidify plans
7 Personal Year Number
In this 7 Year that focuses on introspection, personal and spiritual growth, July brings progress and movement. Life will encourage you to make changes, so have the courage to make them. Be flexible and adaptable and go with the flow.
This is a month to:
- Make changes and prepare for change
- Be flexible and adaptable
- Be optimistic should change be forced upon you
- Create more personal freedom
- Experience new things
- Be fun and adventurous
- Move house, town, or country
- Advertise and promote yourself
- Be social and network with others
- Take a calculated risk
8 Personal Year Number
In this 8 Year that focuses on manifestation, personal power, business, and career, July is a month to focus on the home, family, and evaluate the relationships around you. Issues that have been brewing beneath the surface will rise to be addressed, so use this as an opportunity to either clear things up, part ways, or take the relationship to a deeper level.
This is a month to:
- Take your responsibilities seriously
- Be there for family and friends
- Deal with relationship issues that arise
- Be of service to others
- Focus on domestic affairs
- Renovate or redecorate your home
- Take up a creative new hobby
9 Personal Year Number
In this 9 Year of transformation, completion, and endings, July is a month of introspection, personal development, and spiritual growth. Life is encouraging you to spend quiet time alone contemplating answers to the big questions: Who am I? Why am I here? What is my life purpose? Am I truly happy? What do I need to improve upon or change in my life if I’m not?
This is a month to:
- Adopt a spiritual practice
- Spend quiet time alone
- Take up meditation, yoga, or qi gong
- Explore alternative therapies
- Detox and eat a healthy diet
- Spend time in nature
- Be patient; rest, recuperate, and relax
- Focus on personal development
- Expand your spiritual learning on a retreat
