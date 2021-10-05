How To Prep For Wednesday's New Moon (& Which Sign It's The Luckiest For)

Ready To Set Some Intentions This New Moon? What To Focus On, Based On Your Sign
New moons are the perfect time to set intentions and get clear on your goals—and we've got one coming this Wednesday, October 6. Depending on your zodiac sign, the moon's cycle will affect different areas of your life, and with Pluto going direct the very same day, there's a lot to unpack. Here's what you need to know, according to the AstroTwins.
Aries:
Relationships and your career are at the forefront right now, Aries, with the new moon in Libra landing in your seventh house of partnership, and Pluto ending its five-month retrograde in your career-oriented 10th house. "All partnerships will benefit from this lunar power surge, whether romantic, professional, or creative," the twins note. Pluto is associated with major transformations, the twins add, so they suggest keeping an open mind about new avenues and outlets.
Taurus:
Ready to jump back on the wellness wagon, Taurus? This Wednesday's new moon in Libra falls in your sixth house of health, offering an opportunity to get serious about well-being. And with Pluto going direct after a five-month retrograde in your expansive and travel-oriented ninth house, you could feel the call to adventure and tap into your trailblazing side, according to the twins. "take a risk for something you deeply desire," they add.
Gemini:
According to the twins, Gemini, Wednesday could be one of the most romantic days of the year, with the new moon in Libra landing in your passionate fifth house. So, whether you're single or spoken for, prepare for some passion! And with Pluto wrapping up a five-month-long retrograde in your mysterious eighth house, the twins add it's time to show your true colors because Pluto could expose truths you've been trying to hide (including from yourself).
Cancer:
The new moon in Libra is making its way through your fourth house of home and roots, Cancer, but Pluto going direct in your seventh house of partnership also encourages you to connect to others. As such, the twins say, be prepared to put yourself out there. "You could finally resolve a long-running argument with your S.O.," they note, "or unburden yourself of a heavy secret." Not to mention, the beauty of this moon/Pluto combo is it can energize your oldest and deepest bonds.
Leo:
A game-changing discussion could be coming your way, Leo, according to the twins. With the full moon in Libra energizing your third house, communication is key! Just remember, Mercury is in retrograde—so think before you speak (or hit send). And with Pluto finishing up a five-month retrograde in your sixth house of health, the twins add you may finally be ready to jettison some old baggage—physical and emotional—that's been dragging you down.
Virgo:
Now is the time to map out a budget, Virgo, or adjust your existing one! According to the twins, the new moon in Libra falling in your second house of wealth is great support to have, "laying the foundation for a new wave of financial prosperity." On top of that, Pluto is going direct after a five-month retrograde in your artistic and expressive fifth house, so give yourself a chance to let loose, play, create—and ease up on the self-criticism. (For once, right?)
Libra:
Guess what, Libra? This new moon is an extra lucky one for you! It's the only new moon in Libra this year, and since it lands in your first house of beginnings and identity, the twins say it may very well push you off the starting block and into exciting new waters. This moon could affect you more than any other sign.
And speaking of all things new and exciting, Pluto is going direct after a five-month retrograde in your fourth house of home and family. The twins say this makes it an especially good time to "come out of your emotional safe house and explore what's been keeping you in self-protective mode."
Scorpio:
Typically, Scorpio, full moons are a time to focus on endings, but this Wednesday's new moon lands in your 12th house of healing and endings, so it's a prime time to consider what you can release in your life. Don't be afraid to just let it go, the twins say. And with your ruler, Pluto, going direct in your third house of communication, they add you should keep a notebook or recording app handy, as the most casual conversation could bring life-altering epiphanies and fresh perspectives.
Sagittarius:
Wednesday's new moon lands in your collaborative 11th house, Sag, and as such, the twins say it brings you a burst of good luck. The 11th house is associated with large groups, friendship, and networking, so "you could kick off a profitable collaboration or new friendship," they add. And with shadowy Pluto going direct in your second house of money and security, you could finally be feeling more optimistic about your financial situation.
Capricorn:
What do you want in your professional life, Capricorn? Now's the time to set intentions and take some steps to get there, according to the twins, with the Libra new moon falling in your 10th house of career. Additionally, you'll be happy to know Pluto is going direct in your first house of beginnings and identity after a five-month-long retrograde. If you've felt like you were losing your power, things should start to lighten up now. "You may see that you actually encounter less resistance if you go with the flow," the twins add.
Aquarius:
With the new moon in Libra energizing your expansive and travel-oriented ninth house, Aquarius, the twins note adventure and personal growth are going to be a big priority for you. Start planning your next trip or focusing on areas you can (figuratively) spread your wings. With Pluto going direct in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious, they add, not only will people's true motives be revealed, but you may finally be able to truly rest. (The 12th house is also associated with sleep.)
Pisces:
We all need somebody to lean on, Pisces, and with the new moon in Libra falling in your eighth house of joint ventures, the twins say it's a great time to work with a partner to achieve the best results. On top of that, Pluto is going direct in none other than your unconventional 11th house. "When the tried-and-true doesn't work, try something new," they explain, adding that you could be in for a tsunami of innovative ideas and out-of-the-box thinking.
