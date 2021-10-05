How To Prep For Wednesday's New Moon (& Which Sign It's The Luckiest For)

Guess what, Libra? This new moon is an extra lucky one for you! It's the only new moon in Libra this year, and since it lands in your first house of beginnings and identity, the twins say it may very well push you off the starting block and into exciting new waters. This moon could affect you more than any other sign.

And speaking of all things new and exciting, Pluto is going direct after a five-month retrograde in your fourth house of home and family. The twins say this makes it an especially good time to "come out of your emotional safe house and explore what's been keeping you in self-protective mode."