How To Harness The Libra New Moon To Revolutionize Your Relationships

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021 (at 7:05 a.m. EDT), the 2021 Libra new moon marks one of the most promising days for harmonizing your relationships. It's the year's only new moon in graceful, commitment-focused Libra.

As the star sign ruling commitment and partnership, lovely Libra is gentle, harmonious, and diplomatic. When the dark moon slips into this alluring domain, enjoy an extra helping of harmony and increased understanding in your most cherished relationships—including those that may have fallen out of balance.

While the Libra new moon marks one of the most promising days for recalibrating relationships every year, 2021's comes with some extra challenges since Mercury happens to be retrograde in Libra. This can cause everyone to dig in their heels during peace talks. Righteous anger may interfere with compromise, so plan to take plenty of cool-down breaks if you're trying to sort through a struggle. Don't rehash the past if you've already forgiven each other and put the issue to bed.

If you need to stand your ground in the name of justice, you'll have plenty of cosmic support. Brace yourself for battle, but do what you can to avoid getting sucked into the spiral of emotions.

In less dramatic scenarios, Libra's amicable moonbeams hold the promise of pleasant negotiations, sweet heart-to-hearts, and even surprising new partnerships. Strive for greater mutuality with the people in your life (think interdependence, not codependence). Whether it's business, creative coupling, or a heart-palpitating romantic affair, let the negotiations begin!

Just remember that new moons are starting blocks, so there's no need to rush to the signing table or straight to the altar. With Mercury retrograde until October 18, you'd be wise to wait another few weeks before making any binding agreements. Can't adjust the timeline? Carefully read the fine print! The seeds you plant this week will be harvested six months from now, when the full moon shines in Libra.

Here are six rituals to invite more balance and beauty into your life at the 2021 Libra new moon: