On Friday, October 16, 2020 (at 3:31 p.m. EDT), the year's only new moon in graceful, commitment-focused Libra marks one of the most promising days for harmonizing your relationships.

As the star sign ruling commitment and partnership, lovely Libra is gentle, harmonious, and diplomatic. When the dark moon slips into this alluring domain, enjoy an extra helping of harmony and increased understanding in your most cherished relationships—including those that may have fallen out of balance.

While the new moon marks one of the most promising days for harmonizing relationships every year, 2020's comes with some extra challenges since the new moon is forming tense angles to a pack of planets. An opposition to feisty Mars retrograde in Aries churns up discord. Righteous anger may interfere with compromise, so plan to take plenty of cooldown breaks if you're trying to sort through a struggle.

Then, luna's stubborn square to Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn can cause everyone to dig their heels in during peace talks. Power struggles are likely to erupt, even if people come to the table willingly to seek unity.

In some ways these charged alignments can be useful since a Libra new moon can make everyone prone to people-pleasing. If you need to stand your ground in the name of justice, you'll have plenty of cosmic support. Brace yourself for battle but do what you can to avoid getting sucked into the spiral of emotions.