How To Transcend Shadiness During The Weekend's New Moon In Secretive Scorpio

Ready for an extreme makeover? Or a notable shift? The 2020 Scorpio new moon gets the ball rolling.

In secretive Scorpio, change is as much an “inside job” as it is an outer transformation. This is the nudge you need to examine your beliefs, buried feelings, and self-imposed limitations.

Not an easy task, we know: Scraping up against those edges can churn up powerful feelings (one of Scorpio’s hidden blessings. Thanks to a helpful boost from three power-planets—Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto in success-driven Capricorn (forming a 60º sextile)—efforts could yield bountiful rewards, setting you up for long-term success. The trick? Dig deep while aiming high.

Remember, you don’t have to handle it all at once. The work you begin now at the 2020 Scorpio new moon will see completion at the full Scorpio moon on April 26, 2021. Here are seven tips to begin your journey at the 2020 Scorpio new moon.