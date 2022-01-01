The First New Moon Of 2022 Is Extra Supercharged & Here's Why

The Year's First New Moon Is The Perfect Time To Set Intentions For 2022
Both the New Year and new moons are associated with fresh starts and new beginnings, and we happen to have both coming up over the next couple of days. Here's why this is the perfect time to work with la luna to get the ball rolling for 2022, plus how to do it.
Why this new moon is significant.
The new moon begins the roughly 29.5-day lunar cycle, and New Year's Day, of course, kicks off a fresh calendar year. In fitting fashion, the first new moon of the year arrives on January 2, 2022—just after New Year's Day—coupling the potency of both of these events.
Just as the New Year inspires people to start fresh, that's exactly what the new moon is about. As mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "The new moon is a time to set intentions and launch new projects. Since new moons happen once a month and signify the beginning of a cycle, you can think of them as a cosmic reset."
And on top of that, this new moon (which falls in the sign of Capricorn) is also a supermoon, meaning it's just about as close to Earth as the moon can possibly be.
How to work with it.
As the new year and the new moon both approach, start taking stock of what you're ready to let go of—and what you're ready to call in. Meditate on it, sit with it, and when you're ready, write down your intentions.
Once you have your intentions set, consider coming up with reminders of these intentions, to help prime your brain for change and help you figure out the best course of action to make them a reality. Perhaps you come up with affirmations related to your intention, or create an inspiring vision board that fuels your desires every time you look at it.
And from there, you can begin making strides toward these intentions throughout the upcoming lunar cycle, and the year at large. Need more new moon inspo? Check out the twins' full guide to harnessing its energy.
The takeaway.
sleep support+
With a brand-new year and a brand-new lunar cycle right around the corner, allow yourself to be inspired by the promise of a fresh start. There's never a bad time to set intentions and make positive changes in your life, but in the case of this upcoming new moon, there's really no time better.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.