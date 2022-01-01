The First New Moon Of 2022 Is Extra Supercharged & Here's Why

The new moon begins the roughly 29.5-day lunar cycle, and New Year's Day, of course, kicks off a fresh calendar year. In fitting fashion, the first new moon of the year arrives on January 2, 2022—just after New Year's Day—coupling the potency of both of these events.

Just as the New Year inspires people to start fresh, that's exactly what the new moon is about. As mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "The new moon is a time to set intentions and launch new projects. Since new moons happen once a month and signify the beginning of a cycle, you can think of them as a cosmic reset."

And on top of that, this new moon (which falls in the sign of Capricorn) is also a supermoon, meaning it's just about as close to Earth as the moon can possibly be.