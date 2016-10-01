 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
How To Cast New Moon Wishes + Make Them A Reality

How To Cast New Moon Wishes + Make Them A Reality

Ariana Palmieri
Written by Ariana Palmieri
How To Cast New Moon Wishes + Make Them A Reality

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 1, 2016

Is there something in your life that's troubling you? Now is the time to change it. The new moon is a time when wishes are heard and dreams come true. Each moon phase is good for something unique, and the new moon is one of the most exciting (even if you can't see anything in the sky). So instead of dwelling on what you don't want to happen this moon phase, focus on what you do want to happen. Not sure how? Here are four steps to take that'll grant any wish you desire (within reason of course — flying not included).

Find a quiet place, gather your materials, and breathe.

After a long day, you deserve a moment to yourself. Find a nice quiet spot in your house where you won't be disturbed. Be sure to shut off all your electronics, or at least keep them away from you. Since the new moon is in Libra, you may want to light some incense that aligns with that zodiac sign, such as sweet pea, frankincense, sandalwood, or clementine.

You can enhance this by adding a candle or crystal with Libra's colors as well, which are pink, shades of blue, or pale green. This will further align you with the moon's current energy, making your wishes all the more powerful. When you're all ready, close your eyes, and take a deep inhale. Hold it for five seconds, then release. Repeat this until your muscles start to relax and your head starts to clear.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Spend some time reflecting on what you desire, then write it down, or draw it.

Now, take a moment to focus on what it is you truly desire. The new moon is a time for dreams, new beginnings, and manifestation. Have you been eyeing a new car? Do you want a promotion at work? Are you seeking love? Whatever you want, be clear about it and write it down on paper in list form. I recommend making no more than 10 wishes, so you do not overload the universe, or yourself. Make sure to put in as much detail as possible because this will just increase your manifesting abilities.

If you feel more comfortable drawing (even if your art skills aren't top-notch), take a swing at it! This is all about making your dreams come to life, so whatever way works best for you will make the most impact. You can get as creative with your drawing as you like too: Color the contour, add shading, or add a background. The possibilities are endless. Just make sure you draw something for each wish you want to make, be it a car, a lover, or a new item you want.

Spend a few minutes imagining your dreams coming true.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Close your eyes and visualize each of the dreams you listed coming true. See it in your mind's eye playing out like a movie. For example, if you wished for a new car, create an ideal scenario for yourself with that car. Pretend you're driving it at the moment and really mentally envision what that would feel like.

Would it drive smoothly? What would the interior look like, smell like, feel like? Who would be in your passenger seat? Where would you go with it, and what sort of music would you play in it? Make the visualization come to life. Do this detail-oriented visualization for each wish you listed.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Conclude with appreciation and gratitude.

When you're done visualizing, show your gratitude to the universe for all you have and will have. Feel how blessed you are to be in the moment you're in. After all, just being alive and having a roof over your head is something to be grateful for. Wrap up your wishing session by meditating on these feelings of gratitude or simply say "thank you" out loud.

If you want, you may burn, shred, bury, or keep your list of wishes. There's nothing wrong with keeping your list, but you must release attachment to it in order for your wishes to be heard. Let the universe take care of it now. To forget about the list, try taking a soothing shower, cuddling up with a good book, or spending some time with your significant other. Just as long as you don't forget to put out the incense/candle first, you're good!

Related reads:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Ariana Palmieri
Ariana Palmieri
My Bio: Ariana Palmieri is a green beauty blogger who strives to live as eco-friendly as possible. In July 2015 she started her blog, Greenify-Me, to document her own journey with...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-moon-intention-setting

Your article and new folder have been saved!