Tonight's New Moon In Aries Delivers A Cosmic Spring Awakening
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, sending your focus to fresh starts, creative opportunities, and new beginnings. Aries season is one of the most fertile times of the year for planting seeds. Ruled by red-hot Mars, Aries energy fires up passion and gives you the courage to compete, even fight, for your dreams.
As the 2021 Aries new moon arrives, you can set fierce intentions that will catalyze between now and the Aries full moon on October 20, 2021. Here are seven ways to maximize the mojo of the zodiac's Ram—with a lunar-powered twist:
1. Let anger lead you to passion.
Be honest...what pisses you off to no end? Anger in and of itself is not a negative—it's how we use it (constructively or destructively) that determines everything. The 2021 new moon in Aries summons our inner warriors. The things that make us fume are often pointers to our passions. For example, this new moon can awaken your slumbering activism or further rev up your existing commitment to humanity.
Founding feminist Gloria Steinem was born under the sign of the Ram, as was civil rights and labor activist Cesar Chavez. Gun control activist David Hogg, who survived the high school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is an outspoken Aries, and Women's March co-chair Linda Sarsour was born on the Pisces-Aries cusp, March 19.
Their confident, courageous world-changing impact is an example of harnessing this "fire ire" to start a revolution.
We each have the power within us to shape the world. Rather than raging randomly when you're feeling frustrated, we can create constructive change, fighting the good fight for our beliefs. In some cases, this can be as basic as saying no to a degrading offer or daring to express an unpopular (but enlightened) idea in the face of extreme opposition.
2. Find your fight.
Then there are moments when it's smart to throw in the towel. You're done, and the energy you expend is never going to pay off. In that case, it might be quitting time. But other times, fear of the unknown is why you suddenly have that migraine, cancel plans, pick a fight with loved ones, crave another candy bar/cigarette/drink.
Take inventory and see where you've given up too soon. Assess your strategy: What would you do differently next time around? Then hoist yourself up and get back on the mat.
3. Be selfish...for a cause.
Nakedly honest and unapologetic, Aries energy can stun us with its entitlement. It can also inspire us to rise to unprecedented heights.
Aries is unafraid to want more, to desire—and this can be the basis for prosperity. In our amateur Kabbalah studies, we learned an interesting principle; Kabbalah teaches that there are two kinds of desire: the desire to receive in order to share, or the desire to receive for the self, alone. When we want just for ourselves, we burn out fast.
When we desire an abundant crop to feed the village, the universe is happy to give us more and more. During the 2021 Aries new moon, how can you personally prosper to share your gains?
4. Tune your passion-o-meter to E (for excitement).
When was the last time you felt genuine excitement or joy about something? The 2021 Aries new moon prompts you to awaken that molecule-swirling, spine-tingling feeling.
Let the hot blood pump through your veins, springing you into action. As it turns out, passion is an essential element of living a fulfilled life, and the Aries new moon serves up a reminder. As we've heard it said, emotions are E-motion—energy in motion. When we can feel something, we can move it. So let joy and passion help you get unstuck.
Trippy but truthful spirit medium Darryl Anka, who channels an entity called Bashar, speaks about "finding your highest excitement." While you might get a giggle out of Bashar's inflections if you watch his videos, we love his directive: always do the thing that you find most exciting first.
As he says, "Following the excitement is actually the shortest, fastest, straightest path." Excitement leads to synchronicities—which tell us that we're plugged into a higher field of consciousness and attraction. So the next time you're stuck in "analysis paralysis," just look for the next exciting thing you can take action on—and do it.
5. Embrace your inner fame monster.
Daring, in-your-face Aries is the zodiac's superstar, so it's no surprise that self-professed "fame monster" Lady Gaga was born this way. She's in good company: Diana Ross, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Mariah Carey are also Aries divas.
Under the lunar spell of this new moon, we could all tear a sequined swatch from their repertoires. Commit to developing a talent this week, one that could potentially catapult you into the public eye. Singing, dancing, acting, writing, design, photography, debate, engineering, urban farming: What's your métier?
This new moon wants you to pursue your passions and awaken your gifts. Who knows? You could see your names in lights near the Aries full moon six months from now, on October 20. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, so take it now. Whether you take a teensy baby step or a confident stride in precariously high heels is up to you.
6. But don't let it go to your head...
With all the daring Aries energy swirling around, there's bound to be a good deal of stress that accompanies it. Hello, migraines—ouch! As the "head" of the zodiac, Aries rules the cranium, and this new moon turns your healing focus there. Pro tip: Dehydration is often a major cause of headaches. Keep a pitcher of filtered H2O (with decadent slices of lemon or cucumber perhaps?) close at hand. Refill your glass regularly while you plan world domination.
Go for a scalp massage or a rubdown of your neck and shoulders, which are often the cause of cranial agony. Or nurture your noggin with a ritual that balances your crown chakra energy.
7. Wear a crystal crown.
Work with crystals that boost white and violet light energy, which are the colors of the crown chakra. Moonstone, clear quartz, opal, amethyst, and, yes, diamonds are all gemstones that can level us out. Hold them in your hand, place them in your line of vision, or wear them as jewelry.