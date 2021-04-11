Tonight's New Moon In Aries Delivers A Cosmic Spring Awakening

Be honest...what pisses you off to no end? Anger in and of itself is not a negative—it's how we use it (constructively or destructively) that determines everything. The 2021 new moon in Aries summons our inner warriors. The things that make us fume are often pointers to our passions. For example, this new moon can awaken your slumbering activism or further rev up your existing commitment to humanity.

Founding feminist Gloria Steinem was born under the sign of the Ram, as was civil rights and labor activist Cesar Chavez. Gun control activist David Hogg, who survived the high school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is an outspoken Aries, and Women's March co-chair Linda Sarsour was born on the Pisces-Aries cusp, March 19.

Their confident, courageous world-changing impact is an example of harnessing this "fire ire" to start a revolution.

We each have the power within us to shape the world. Rather than raging randomly when you're feeling frustrated, we can create constructive change, fighting the good fight for our beliefs. In some cases, this can be as basic as saying no to a degrading offer or daring to express an unpopular (but enlightened) idea in the face of extreme opposition.