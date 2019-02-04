7 Ways To Supercharge Your Life With Tonight's New Moon In Aquarius

Have you fallen into a social slump? Aquarius is the sign of group activity, making this new moon one of the best days of the year to get out and circulate. Don't just gravitate to the usual spaces. Under this lunar lift, any activity that stimulates the intellect and your "higher mind" is the place to be. Get metaphysical! Is there a provocative lecture you could attend...or maybe a meditative sound bath? Or, since Aquarius is an air sign represented by waves of electricity, how about a kundalini yoga class that is designed to move the energy through your body using your own breath? If that's too "woo" for your tastes, attend a lecture or town hall. If you’re inspired to play social organizer, host a salon! You could "screen" a TED talk by a modern-day thought leader—or a documentary about their work. Then, discuss with your stimulating company, like a bunch of ultracool 17th-century French philosophers.

Speaking of communal creatures, this new moon also kicks off the Chinese Year of the Earth Pig. Gathering with people—both like-minded ones and those who have different POVs—keeps things lively.