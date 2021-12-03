This Solar Eclipse Will Totally Shift The Energy: Here's What To Know

Have your hope, faith, and optimism dwindled? After another curveball-throwing year, you're certainly not alone. But the December 2021 Sagittarius new moon flips the lens, helping us to review life from a philosophical perspective. True, it's a lofty goal for a year that tested our emotional resilience and empathy.

However, Sagittarius is the eternal seeker and student of the zodiac. This new moon asks: What are we meant to learn from this? In what ways did we grow? Are there lessons still to apply?

The answers may not be easy—nor are they likely to come from the usual sources. The December 2021 Sagittarius new moon is also a solar eclipse. For a brief period, the Sun will be blocked out by the soulful moon. Metaphorically, this "lights out" moment forces us to "see" with other senses besides our vision. We may turn inward or have an epiphany about how to redesign our support systems.