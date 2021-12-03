This Solar Eclipse Will Totally Shift The Energy: Here's What To Know
Have your hope, faith, and optimism dwindled? After another curveball-throwing year, you're certainly not alone. But the December 2021 Sagittarius new moon flips the lens, helping us to review life from a philosophical perspective. True, it's a lofty goal for a year that tested our emotional resilience and empathy.
However, Sagittarius is the eternal seeker and student of the zodiac. This new moon asks: What are we meant to learn from this? In what ways did we grow? Are there lessons still to apply?
The answers may not be easy—nor are they likely to come from the usual sources. The December 2021 Sagittarius new moon is also a solar eclipse. For a brief period, the Sun will be blocked out by the soulful moon. Metaphorically, this "lights out" moment forces us to "see" with other senses besides our vision. We may turn inward or have an epiphany about how to redesign our support systems.
What's a solar eclipse, exactly?
Solar eclipses always arrive with a new moon, when both Sun and moon align at the same zodiac sign and degree. But in these rare cases (two to three times per year), the new moon aligns with the ecliptic, an imaginary line tracing the path of the Sun. In astrology, the moon governs what we as humans need to feel safe and comfortable; it is the astro-arbiter of our emotions. (For some stunning self-revelations, we suggest running a natal chart to look up your moon sign and discover your emotional blueprint.)
The Sun, on the other hand, rules the ego (it's the center of the solar system that everything revolves around, after all). In a birth chart, the Sun reveals the sources from which we draw our power and energy.
This solar eclipse lands at a close degree to the karmic South Node in Sagittarius, a point in the sky that can reveal both our cosmic "comfort zones" as well as any global issues in need of an upgrade. From May 5, 2020, until January 18, 2022, this lunar point is anchored in the Archer's realm, turning our attention there.
Here are six ways to tap into the visionary energy of the December 2021 Sagittarius new moon and solar eclipse:
1. Redesign your sense of adventure.
Sagittarius is the zodiac's global explorer, and this new moon broadens our horizons. Ironically, while restrictions have drastically affected our ability to travel, humans are sharing an unprecedented, unified experience—from Peru to the Persian Gulf. The Sagittarius eclipses—which began with a lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020, and wrap with this final solar eclipse—serve us powerful lessons around travel.
As with every eclipse, there is a paradox. Environmental studies were already showing the grave impact of tourism on the Earth. Economically, however, this Sagittarian-ruled area was rich in opportunity, tripling in growth to a $1.6 trillion industry over the past 20 years—one that allowed some of Earth's poorest citizens access to money. People were exposed to foreign cultures, opening minds. But hotels crowded out Indigenous populations, watering down the authenticity of formerly protected areas. Travel bloggers inspired with breathtaking photos from their journeys. Meanwhile, intrepid travelers lost the joy of discovery since they could already "experience" and plan their entire journey before boarding a plane. In 2019 (when Jupiter was in its home sign of Sagittarius), Mount Everest became so overcrowded with climbers that there were record death and injury tolls due to these "traffic jams."
Certainly, 2021 has been a very un-Sagittarian year for travel. Silver lining? This forced timeout helped many realize that with great adventure comes even greater responsibility. So, when it's safe to sojourn freely again, replace "Choose Your Own Adventure" with "Design Your Own Adventure." Plan with care, taking time to think of how you will interact with the environment. From the landscape to the people to the food you consume (and the trash that it leaves behind), you're not just "visiting"; you're in symbiotic communication with your destination.
2. Reach out across "differences" and divides.
sleep support+
Running with a homogenous crowd? Ears ringing in that echo chamber? Sagittarius is the ethereal equity advocate, and this new moon brings a strong message to not simply "diversify" but to also gain a deeper understanding of why the emphasis has turned to equity among social justice advocates. Under these inclusive moonbeams, make the effort to connect to someone outside of your usual circle. And not in a superficial way! Cultural sensitivity is important, so if you're feeling concerned about saying the right or wrong thing, take the time to educate yourself. There are even free online classes like this collection that offer everything from inclusive leadership to unconscious bias.
3. Become a media maven or mogul.
These days, it's blessedly easy to share your thoughts and ideas across the digital universe. Since Sagittarius rules publishing, this new moon calls the slumbering media-makers out of hiding. Nowadays, you don't have to wait for a major publishing house to offer a book deal to get your novels or manifestos out to the masses. Print-on-demand is all the rage with services like Lulu.com or Amazon's CreateSpace. Got a niche? Start DM-ing the select few who share your offbeat passion. But look out: Planting an idea under the 2021 Sagittarius new moon could start a sweeping new trend by the June 14 full supermoon in Sagittarius!
In entrepreneurial Sagittarius, this new moon also can open up new pathways to abundance. If you have something to sell, test market your wares. Closets overflowing from a former shopping addiction? Sell those still-in-the-box sneakers on Poshmark or eBay. In the words of unstoppably enterprising Archer Jay-Z, "I believe everyone in the world is born with genius-level talent. Apply yourself to whatever you're genius at, and you can do anything in the world."
4. Free your hips!
Sagittarius rules the hips, an area of the body that has not benefited from our sedentary culture. Stiff hips can increase the load on the spine, cause back pain, and limit our overall range of motion. Yogis believe that the hips are the storage center for pent-up feelings about control. Freeing them can bring amazing release, both physically and emotionally. Sexual, creative, and spiritual activity can also find more flow as we stretch out our hips.
Need to bring back your sway and swagger? Stand up and do some hip circles—a belly-dancing move that just involves planting your feet and rotating your hips in 360-degree arcs. Many believe that this movement gets you in touch with your wild, root chakra energy and helps the kundalini life-force energy move upward, igniting divine inspiration. And if it doesn't, most sedentary souls will still enjoy a good stretch—so no harm can come from trying! As Shakira put it, hips don't lie, so get yours aligned and find your truth.
5. Let yourself be a little extra.
Sagittarius is ruled by abundant Jupiter, the largest and most jovial planet in the solar system. It's got its own moons twirling around it, a fitting picture for the larger-than-life energy of Sagittarius. Shed self-consciousness and push your limits, in the name of fun and fearless expression. A wise teacher once gave us some public speaking advice. We were nervous about coming on too strong and being "too much" for people. She advised this: Go ahead and be too much. When you're fully self-expressed, it creates a gap between you and other people, giving them something to rise up to. Sure, they might laugh or be shocked at first, but they'll soon be inspired by your courage and authenticity. And they'll feel permission to be themselves freely, too.
6. Download your dose of daily wisdom.
Wisdom-seeking Sagittarius points its arrows at the highest principles, inviting us to explore wisdom (and wisdom traditions) from East to West, ancient to modern-day. This is the sign of the lifelong learner who pulls from many different sources to arrive at a universal "truth." To elevate your consciousness at the 2021 Sagittarius new moon, rise above the "drama" of the moment. Solutions won't be uncovered in the usual places until this lunation. Dig into obscure philosophies, study the way our ancestors lived, reconnect to nature—which is outdoorsy Sagittarius' playground.
And remember, you never know what form your "teacher" will take. This new moon reminds you that the low-key woman driving your Lyft to the airport might be a quantum physicist raising money for her tuition or the guy mumbling to himself at the bus stop could be the messenger whose words are exactly what you were supposed to hear. Find your guides both in and out of the "temple"—or wherever it is you go looking. See the light of consciousness in every human. Better yet, be your own guru.