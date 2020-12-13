The Last New Moon Of The Year Is A Double Whammy Eclipse: Here's What It Means
The Sagittarius new moon on Monday, December 14 (at 11:16 a.m. EST) is a total solar eclipse, expanding our horizons in unexpected ways.
Have your hope, faith, and optimism dwindled? After this curveball-throwing year, you’re certainly not alone. But the December 2020 Sagittarius new moon flips the lens, helping us to review life from a philosophical perspective. True, it’s a lofty goal for a year where that tested our emotional resilience and empathy. However, Sagittarius is the eternal seeker and student of the zodiac. This new moon asks: What are we meant to learn from this? In what ways did we grow? Are there lessons still to apply?
The answers may not be easy—nor are they likely to come from the usual sources. The December 2020 Sagittarius new moon is also a total solar eclipse. For a brief period, the Sun will be completely blocked out by the soulful moon. Metaphorically, this “lights out” moment forces us to “see” with other senses besides our vision. We may turn inward or have an epiphany about how to redesign our support systems.
What’s a solar eclipse, exactly?
Solar eclipses always arrive with a new moon, when both Sun and moon align at the same zodiac sign and degree. But in these rare cases (2-3 times per year), the new moon aligns with the ecliptic, an imaginary line tracing the path of the Sun. In astrology, the moon governs what we as humans need to feel safe and comfortable; it is the astro-arbiter of our emotions. (For some stunning self-revelations, we suggest running a natal chart to look up your moon sign and discover your emotional blueprint.)
The Sun, on the other hand, rules the ego (it’s the center of the solar system that everything revolves around, after all). In a birth chart, the Sun reveals the sources from which we draw our power and energy.
This solar eclipse lands at a close degree to the karmic South Node in Sagittarius, a point in the sky which can reveal both our cosmic “comfort zones” as well as any global issues in need of an upgrade. From May 5, 2020 until January 18, 2022, this lunar point is anchored in the Archer’s realm, turning our attention there.
Sagittarius is the galactic globalist. With holiday travel (and shipping!) drastically affected by COVID, this total solar eclipse is already having an impact on the way we connect to family and resources. And in the sign of the media-maker and truth-teller, the solar eclipse is already delivering some shadowy lessons about disinformation. As social media conspiracies continue to swirl while politicians contest verified election results to greater absurdity, where we source our information from is crucial to “right thinking” as we wrap up this year. At the same time, new truths may come to light after the moon completes its paso doble with the Sun. As is the case with every eclipse, we’ll have to wait and see.
In the meanwhile, here are six ways to tap into the visionary energy of the December 2020 Sagittarius new moon and total solar eclipse:
1. Redesign your sense of adventure.
Sagittarius is the zodiac’s global explorer, and this new moon broadens our horizons. Ironically, while restrictions have drastically affected our ability to travel, humans are sharing an unprecedented, unified experience—from Peru to the Persian Gulf.
The Sagittarius eclipses—which began with a lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020 and wrap with a second solar eclipse on December 4, 2021—serve us powerful lessons around travel.
As with every eclipse, there is a paradox. Environmental studies were already showing the grave impact of tourism on the Earth. Economically, however, this Sagittarian-ruled area was rich in opportunity, tripling in growth to a $1.6 trillion industry over the past twenty years—one that allowed some Earth’s poorest citizens access to money. People were exposed to foreign cultures, opening minds. But hotels crowded out indigenous populations, watering down the authenticity of formerly protected areas. Travel bloggers inspired with breathtaking photos from their journeys. Meanwhile, intrepid travelers lost the joy of discovery since they could already “experience” and plan their entire journey before boarding a plane. In 2019 (when Jupiter was in its home sign of Sagittarius), Mt. Everest became so overcrowded with climbers that there were record death and injury tolls due to these “traffic jams.”
Certainly 2020 has been a very un-Sagittarian year for travel. (Also not surprising as the Archer’s ruling planet, wanderlust-inducing Jupiter has been in Capricorn, its weakest “fall” position.) Silver lining? This forced timeout helped many realize that with great adventure comes even greater responsibility. So, when it’s safe to sojourn again, replace “Choose Your Own Adventure” with “Design Your Own Adventure.”
Plan with care, taking time to think of how you will interact with the environment. From the landscape to the people to the food you consume (and the trash that it leaves behind), you’re not just “visiting” you’re in symbiotic communication with your destination.
2. Reach out across "differences" and divides.
Running with a homogenous crowd? Ears ringing in that echo chamber? Sagittarius is the ethereal equity advocate, and this new moon brings a strong message to not simply “diversify” but to also gain a deeper understanding of why the emphasis has turned to equity among social justice advocates.
Under these inclusive moonbeams make the effort to connect to someone outside of your usual circle. And not in a superficial way! Cultural sensitivity is important, so if you’re feeling concerned about saying the right or wrong thing, take the time to educate yourself.
3. Become a media maven or mogul.
These days, it's blessedly easy to share your thoughts and ideas across the digital universe. Since Sagittarius rules publishing, this new moon calls the slumbering media-makers out of hiding. Nowadays, you don’t have to wait for a major publishing house to offer a book deal to get your novels or manifestos in print.
Print-on-demand is all the rage with services like Lulu.com or Amazon’s Createspace. Got a niche? Start DM-ing the select few who share your offbeat passion. But look out: planting an idea under this new moon could start a sweeping new trend by May 26, 2021 when the Sagittarius full moon arrives as a game-changing lunar eclipse!
In entrepreneurial Sagittarius, this new moon can open up new pathways to abundance. If you have something w to sell, let this new moon motivate you to test market your wares on Etsy. Closets overflowing from a former shopping addiction? Sell those still-in-the-box sneakers on Poshmark or eBay. In the words of unstoppably enterprising Archer Jay-Z, “I believe everyone in the world is born with genius-level talent. Apply yourself to whatever you’re genius at, and you can do anything in the world.”
4. Free your hips!
Sagittarius rules the hips, an area of the body that has not benefitted from our sedentary culture. Stiff hips can increase the load on the spine, cause back pain and limit our overall range of motion. Yogis believe that the hips are the storage center for pent-up feelings about control. Freeing them can bring amazing release, both physically and emotionally.
Sexual, creative and spiritual activity can also find more flow as we stretch out our hips. Need to bring back your sway and swagger? Stand up and do some hip circles—a belly dancing move that just involves planting your feet and rotating your hips in 360-degree arcs. Many believe that this movement gets you in touch with our wild, root-chakra energy and helps the kundalini life-force energy move upward, igniting divine inspiration. And if it doesn't, most sedentary souls will still enjoy a good stretch—so no harm can come from trying! As Shakira put it, hips don't lie, so get yours aligned and find your truth. (Try our Sagittarius season yoga poses for an extra stretch!)
5. Let yourself be a little extra.
Sagittarius is ruled by abundant Jupiter, the largest and most jovial planet in the solar system. It’s got its own moons twirling around it, a fitting picture for the larger-than-life energy of Sagittarius. Shed self-consciousness and push your limits, in the name of fun and fearless expression.
A wise teacher once gave us some public speaking advice. We were nervous about coming on too strong and being “too much” for people. She advised this: Go ahead and be too much. When you’re fully self-expressed, it creates a gap between you and other people, giving them something to rise up to. Sure, they might laugh or be shocked at first, but they’ll soon be inspired by your courage and authenticity. And they’ll feel permission to be themselves freely, too.
6. Download your dose of daily wisdom.
Wisdom-seeking Sagittarius points its arrows at the highest principles, inviting us to explore wisdom (and wisdom traditions) from East to West, ancient to modern-day. This is the sign of the lifelong learner who pulls from many different sources to arrive at a universal "truth." To elevate your consciousness at the Sagittarius new moon, rise above the “drama” of the moment. Solutions won’t be uncovered in the usual places until this lunation. Dig into obscure philosophies, study the way our ancestors lived, reconnect to nature—which is outdoorsy Sagittarius’ playground.
And remember, you never know what form your "teacher" will take. The December 2020 Sagittarius new moon reminds you that the lowkey woman driving your Lyft to the airport might be a quantum physicist raising money for her tuition or the guy mumbling to himself at the bus stop could be the messenger whose words are exactly what you were supposed to hear. Find your gurus both in and out of the “temple”—or wherever it is you go looking. See the light of consciousness in every human. Better yet, be your own guru.