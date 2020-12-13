Solar eclipses always arrive with a new moon, when both Sun and moon align at the same zodiac sign and degree. But in these rare cases (2-3 times per year), the new moon aligns with the ecliptic, an imaginary line tracing the path of the Sun. In astrology, the moon governs what we as humans need to feel safe and comfortable; it is the astro-arbiter of our emotions. (For some stunning self-revelations, we suggest running a natal chart to look up your moon sign and discover your emotional blueprint.)

The Sun, on the other hand, rules the ego (it’s the center of the solar system that everything revolves around, after all). In a birth chart, the Sun reveals the sources from which we draw our power and energy.

This solar eclipse lands at a close degree to the karmic South Node in Sagittarius, a point in the sky which can reveal both our cosmic “comfort zones” as well as any global issues in need of an upgrade. From May 5, 2020 until January 18, 2022, this lunar point is anchored in the Archer’s realm, turning our attention there.

Sagittarius is the galactic globalist. With holiday travel (and shipping!) drastically affected by COVID, this total solar eclipse is already having an impact on the way we connect to family and resources. And in the sign of the media-maker and truth-teller, the solar eclipse is already delivering some shadowy lessons about disinformation. As social media conspiracies continue to swirl while politicians contest verified election results to greater absurdity, where we source our information from is crucial to “right thinking” as we wrap up this year. At the same time, new truths may come to light after the moon completes its paso doble with the Sun. As is the case with every eclipse, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meanwhile, here are six ways to tap into the visionary energy of the December 2020 Sagittarius new moon and total solar eclipse: