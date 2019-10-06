How Yoga Changed My Relationship With Food

I was 11 years old when my mom, with the best of intentions, took me to a nutritionist and put me on a calorie-counting diet. And so began a decade-long struggle with my weight and an unhealthy relationship with food.

I followed every diet in the book. In my teens, I was on a crackers-only diet, a soup diet, a grapefruit diet, and probably half a dozen others. I did this until my willpower grew exhausted, and I indulged in a tub of ice cream at midnight. Turns out, so many women I talk to have struggled with these same feelings and battled with their bodies and their image of themselves. But there was a turning point for me.