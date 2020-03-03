Here's A Calming Meditation Ideal For Overwhelmed Water Signs

Water signs are the sensitive, empathic, and emotional folks of the zodiac. They're not only acutely aware of their own emotions, but often the emotions of others as well. And while their heightened sensitivity is part of what makes Pisces', Cancers, and Scorpios such deep lovers, all that depth can make it very easy to get overwhelmed.

And when those moments come, it helps to have a go-to ritual to check in and settle down. So to find out how to do just that, we asked Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch, what she suggests for overwhelmed water signs.

"Just as air signs can get fixated on the mind, water signs can get fixated on the emotions," she says. And when that happens, finding a moment to reconnect with nature can help bring you out of the depths.