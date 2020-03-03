Here's A Calming Meditation Ideal For Overwhelmed Water Signs
Water signs are the sensitive, empathic, and emotional folks of the zodiac. They're not only acutely aware of their own emotions, but often the emotions of others as well. And while their heightened sensitivity is part of what makes Pisces', Cancers, and Scorpios such deep lovers, all that depth can make it very easy to get overwhelmed.
And when those moments come, it helps to have a go-to ritual to check in and settle down. So to find out how to do just that, we asked Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch, what she suggests for overwhelmed water signs.
"Just as air signs can get fixated on the mind, water signs can get fixated on the emotions," she says. And when that happens, finding a moment to reconnect with nature can help bring you out of the depths.
Get in touch with nature.
Any time a sign is out of balance, according to Herstik, working with the other elements to restore harmony is really important. Water is fluid and changing, much like emotions—working with the Earth element can add some much needed grounding and solidity to the watery mix.
Herstik recommends an outdoor, grounding meditation for this. Find yourself a comfortable place to sit outside directly on the Earth. (If you're under a tree, even better!) "Visualize roots moving from the base of your spine into the Earth," she says. Turn it into a practice by doing it every day or at least a few times a week, and over time those emotional "roots" will become more and more grounded.
If you're open to working with deities, honoring a goddess like Gaia, or Mother Earth, can incorporate a spiritual element into your ritual. When you're outside, express gratitude for Gaia as you feel the sun warming your skin, or your bare feet on the Earth.
Incorporate your imagination.
Empathy is a great trait to have, but it's equally important to be able to protect your energy. When external energy starts to encroach, Herstik recommends a protective meditation. And as water signs are some of the more imaginative signs in the zodiac, that imagination can be used to your advantage in this meditation.
"Imagine a sphere of protective light around you," she says. "It can be any color you want—but I like to imagine it's mirrored." Visualize your sphere, along with the intention: "Only that which is serving my highest good and helping me evolve can move through my barrier. All negative energy is deflected."
Herstik says this is a powerful visualization to help foster feelings of protection and control over emotional states, especially in emotionally strained environments. Some other practices to incorporate in your day-to-day for extra emotional support include journaling, breathwork, and burning sacred herbs.
Whether you're actually a Pisces, Cancer, or Scorpio, or you just feel more emotional than usual, these tips can help get you out of an emotional tailspin and back on solid ground. It's always important to honor what we're feeling, but when it gets overwhelming, having go-to practices on hand never hurts.
