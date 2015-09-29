 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
I Tested 7 Natural Ways To Fall Asleep. Here's What ACTUALLY Worked
|
Personal Story I Tested 7 Natural Ways To Fall Asleep. Here's What ACTUALLY Worked

I Tested 7 Natural Ways To Fall Asleep. Here's What ACTUALLY Worked

Leah Vanderveldt
Written by Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
September 29, 2015

For most of my life, I've had a hard time falling asleep. My mind seems to light up with random thoughts, worries, and stresses as soon as my head hits the pillow.

There was a phase when I relied heavily on reruns of The Office to drown out my noisy brain. But eventually I reached a stage when listening to the drama of Jim and Pam's relationship no longer cut it.

I turned to a few lifestyle changes like less caffeine, regular exercise, and a meditation practice (although irregular), which seemed to help.

Inevitably, there are still nights when despite how tired I am, I'm kept awake thinking about that email I forgot to send. I started to look for quick fixes for those times when I find myself wide awake at midnight, wishing for nothing more than to seamlessly drift off.

I tested seven natural tricks and methods designed to help me both fall asleep and get more restful sleep. But first, I laid some basic ground rules to make sure my sleep experiment wasn't altered by any big issues before testing out other natural methods.

The basic rules:

  • No caffeine after 12 p.m.
  • Minimal (0-1 serving) alcohol
  • Avoid screens an hour before bed
  • Eliminate light entirely (I'm all about the sleep mask)
  • Regular exercise (5-6 mornings per week)
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The sleep tricks:

1. Dab on lavender essential oil.

What I did: A dab of lavender essential oil on my wrists and temples.

The verdict: This felt really earth mothery, in the best kind of way. The smell was unexpectedly soothing. It might be a placebo effect, but it really helps me feel calmer and ready for sleep.

I actually integrated it into my bedtime routine, so now it's a signal to my brain that it's time to chill. But it's more of a de-stresser than a sleep aid.

2. Breathe through the left nostril.

What I did: This pranayama practice is simply about breathing through (you guessed it) your left nostril. I placed my thumb on the outside of my right nostril and pressed it closed. Then I just breathed deeply, counting to 26 breaths, as recommended.

The verdict: I felt a little silly, but it was good that I was focusing on my breathing and counting, which slowed my brain down. I lost track of my counting a few times and eventually drifted off. I guess that means it worked?

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Try some yoga.

What I did: A series of five stretches when I got into bed, ending up in restful savasana.

The verdict: I found getting into the savasana mindset helpful in relaxing my body, but I would rather keep the yoga moves on the mat. This might be good for those who get in bed and fidget but I found it cumbersome to get into some of the recommended poses.

4. Meditate.

What I did: I tried a few meditations, some specifically intended for sleep, some not.

The verdict: It didn't matter what meditations I did, they all calmed me and cleared my mind enough so I could easily get to sleep.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Take a low dose of melatonin.

What I did: Took a small 0.5-mg melatonin (a hormone that regulates sleep/wake cycles) supplement one hour before bed.

The verdict: This was a winner. I've taken larger doses of melatonin before with mixed results. Every time I tried the small dose I got restful and effortless sleep without that knocked-out sleeping-pill feeling.

I wouldn't do this every night though, I think it's more of a way to get back on track if you have jet leg or a few bad nights in a row.

6. Do the 4-7-8 breathing exercise.

What I did: Lying in a comfortable position in bed, I followed this sequence about five or six times:

  1. Breathe in for 4 seconds
  2. Hold breath for 7 seconds
  3. Slowly breathe out for 8 seconds

The verdict: This has been my favorite method so far and the one I find myself going back to. Focusing on this simple breathing method actually slows the heart down and calms the thoughts in my head. It works like magic almost every time.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Do a progressive muscle relaxation.

What I did: Focusing on each section of the body individually:

  • Face
  • Shoulders and arms
  • Chest and abs
  • Back
  • Hips and butt
  • Legs and feet

I would tense each of these areas (starting with the face, ending with the feet), then slowly release the tensed muscles until my entire body was completely relaxed.

The verdict: I felt like I was doing it wrong but was surprisingly relaxed (similar to savasana) and drifted off shortly after trying this out. This one probably won't become part of my routine, but it's worth a shot — especially if you're feeling tense.

Bonus: Use a white-noise app.

I've also started using a white noise app on my phone to play the sounds of a rainstorm all night. Having this to drown out external noises like a fleet of garbage trucks passing my window at 3 a.m. (thank you, New York!) works wonders.

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/natural-ways-to-fall-asleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!