From May 13 to July 28, Jupiter will move into Pisces, a flowing mutable sign now for its empathy, imagination, and the dissolving of boundaries. It’s Jupiter’s first visit here since January 2011, and the first of two trips (it will return to Pisces on December 28, staying until May 10, 2022).

Jupiter in Pisces could increase compassion and creativity. Some of the rigidity we’ve lived with will relax a bit. Pisces rules the oceans, and here in the U.S., we expect to see beaches in full use this summer—likely crowding up as more people are vaccinated and ready to fend off “isolation fatigue.”