The first couple months of 2021 may have brought some hopeful moments (vaccine appointments, reunions with loved ones) but it’s all taken place against the backdrop of an unusual number of planets in “fixed” signs—the four most structured zodiac signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius).

By mid-February, every planet, with the exception of Neptune and Pluto, was in either Taurus or Aquarius—a true fixed-sign frenzy! Did things feel weighty, responsibilities heavier? If so, this is the cosmic explanation for that.

Fixed energy can be stabilizing; it helps us repair and rebuild. But it can also be rigid, no-frills, and very “law and order.” When planets are in fixed signs, they can help bring order to chaos. At the same time, they make life about duty first, rolling up our sleeves and doing what’s necessary to restore a solid foundation.

On February 12, we also began the Lunar Year of the Metal Ox, a 12-month period lasting until February 2022 that’s all about hard work and slow-and-steady progress. (Prediction: Any babies born last month are going to grow up with some serious managerial qualities.)