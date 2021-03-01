mindbodygreen

Spirituality
March 2021 Monthly Horoscope: What's In The Stars For All Of Us?

March 2021 Monthly Horoscope: What's In The Stars For All Of Us?

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
March 1, 2021 — 18:03 PM

The first couple months of 2021 may have brought some hopeful moments (vaccine appointments, reunions with loved ones) but it’s all taken place against the backdrop of an unusual number of planets in “fixed” signs—the four most structured zodiac signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius).

By mid-February, every planet, with the exception of Neptune and Pluto, was in either Taurus or Aquarius—a true fixed-sign frenzy! Did things feel weighty, responsibilities heavier? If so, this is the cosmic explanation for that.

Fixed energy can be stabilizing; it helps us repair and rebuild. But it can also be rigid, no-frills, and very “law and order.” When planets are in fixed signs, they can help bring order to chaos. At the same time, they make life about duty first, rolling up our sleeves and doing what’s necessary to restore a solid foundation.

On February 12, we also began the Lunar Year of the Metal Ox, a 12-month period lasting until February 2022 that’s all about hard work and slow-and-steady progress. (Prediction: Any babies born last month are going to grow up with some serious managerial qualities.)

Toward the end of February, the heavens finally gifted us with some mutable energy, which is about flexibility, adaptability, and flow.

The mutable signs include Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, and when planets visit these signs, it helps us loosen up.

The Sun entered Pisces on February 18, followed by Venus on February 25, and a full moon in Virgo on February 27. This mutable-sign energy helped bring us out of the heady Aquarian realms and the get-‘er-done Taurus mode, and activated our imaginations.

Pisces is a water sign, which is about compassion, connection, and tuning into our feelings. It's also the final sign of our tropical zodiac. This is the end of the astrological year; It will restart at the spring equinox on March 20, when the Sun moves into Aries and our cosmic calendar begins anew.

The nimbleness that began at the end of February will carry into March, as go-getter Mars moves into Gemini from March 3 until April 23, and Mercury ends a long run through Aquarius on March 15, shifting into Pisces. At the March 13 Pisces new moon, both Venus and Neptune will also be in this enchanted sign, awakening our creativity and making us receptive to divine guidance, rather than relying on our own bootstrapping hustle.

This March, get ready to see a wide swath of new possibilities that weren’t in your viewfinder before.

Cooperative energy has been missing from our deeply divided world for months. But this March, we all might find it easier to open our minds and be willing to pivot in new directions, to see things from another person’s perspective. So dip your cup into the brew of mutable-sign magic. It’s arriving just in time for spring, which begins on March 20 as the Sun enters Aries and brings us the balancing equinox.

The one challenge we’ll all have to navigate, especially in early March, is the lingering tension from the February 17 Saturn-Uranus square.

This was an intense 90-degree clash between these two outer planets, one pushing for progress, the other for structure. It was the first of 2021’s three Saturn-Uranus showdowns (the next two are on June 14 and December 24), which are here to revolutionize the rules and bring us into a more technologically and ideologically advanced era.

We saw an example last month with the sudden spikes (both in price and adoption) of Bitcoin and other digital currency, with major players like Elon Musk publicly entering the cryptosphere.

But even as we negotiate this Saturn-Uranus balancing act, we can do it with Piscean compassion and emotional intelligence. We can adopt a spirit of curiosity that many of us haven’t fully expressed in a while.

Understandably, life has been serious and stressful and separate for many people. This month, we may finally see a glimmer of levity, a chance to come together and find relief.

