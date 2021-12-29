Make 2022 Your Most Mindful & Heartfelt Year Yet With This Challenge
Let me let you in on a little secret: I'd love to be an über-mindful person—you know, meditate for 20 minutes in the morning, close out my day with breathwork and sound baths in bed—but the rest of my life always seems to get in the way. Inevitably, I wake up late and need to rush to work and end the night so exhausted that the mere thought of a box breath is just too much.
I want to be spiritual, but I'm short on time. I take it I'm not alone. That's why Modern ŌM created the Renew You '22 Challenge.
What the challenge is.
Featuring 31 live sessions with mindful leaders—one for every day of January—the challenge promises to help people around the world start 2022 strong. It's the second year that Modern ŌM, a jewelry and accessories company seeking to kick-start conversations on what it means to be mindful in the modern world, is offering it.
It earned rave reviews last year, with one attendee writing that "Starting each day with Modern ŌM has changed my life with a sense of expansion, gratitude, and growing awareness. Every day a unique facilitator offers a fresh and diverse perspective on meditation and much-needed life lessons..."
This year promises to be just as powerful, with a lineup featuring esteemed facilitators from Elena Brower to Sah D'Simone. Instructors will explore time-tested spiritual practices like meditation and chakra balancing as well as fresh takes on how to live a more mindful and heart-centered life. (Sessions on the magic of thank you notes and mysticism and money caught me by surprise in the best way.)
Once aired, these sessions will live alongside Modern ŌM's existing library of on-demand titles.
Why I'm excited about it.
Pre-pandemic, in-person experiences—a yoga class here, a sound bath there—helped me come back to myself when things got hectic. Even if I didn't feel like I had time to fit these practices into my daily life, these classes helped me slow down at least once a week. I've really missed that sense of commitment and structure, and found myself feeling a bit overextended and hollow without the built-in breaks.
That's why the flexible yet regimented nature of this challenge really appeals to me. I appreciate that each session presents a bite-size peek into new practices that I can continue to call on throughout the year. And while they are livestreamed, you can sit with them any time of day that fits your schedule. By watching and commenting on each video within 72 hours, you qualify for thousands of dollars' worth of spiritual goodies and prizes at the end. (That's where the "challenge" comes in!)
In addition to the 31 daily doses of inspiration, there will also be breakout panels on important topics such as the intersection of sexuality and spirit and BIPOC allyship. And to scratch the itch for connection, Modern ŌM has put together a journaling group and spiritual book club where attendees can meet like-minded folks.
All in all, it promises to be a place to gain new practices, new perspectives, and new friends—all on your own schedule, in your own time. At the end of the 31 days, Modern ŌM hopes participants will walk away with a refined vision for their best 2022 yet and all the tools they'll need to achieve it.
How to join.
To opt into the challenge and unlock all of Modern ŌM's extensive video library, head on over to Renew You. Psst...use code MBGRENEW to get your first month for free. Only a few days until the first session on activating your empathy with Elena Brower on January 1. Catch you there!