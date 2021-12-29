Make 2022 Your Most Mindful & Heartfelt Year Yet With This Challenge

Pre-pandemic, in-person experiences—a yoga class here, a sound bath there—helped me come back to myself when things got hectic. Even if I didn't feel like I had time to fit these practices into my daily life, these classes helped me slow down at least once a week. I've really missed that sense of commitment and structure, and found myself feeling a bit overextended and hollow without the built-in breaks.

That's why the flexible yet regimented nature of this challenge really appeals to me. I appreciate that each session presents a bite-size peek into new practices that I can continue to call on throughout the year. And while they are livestreamed, you can sit with them any time of day that fits your schedule. By watching and commenting on each video within 72 hours, you qualify for thousands of dollars' worth of spiritual goodies and prizes at the end. (That's where the "challenge" comes in!)

In addition to the 31 daily doses of inspiration, there will also be breakout panels on important topics such as the intersection of sexuality and spirit and BIPOC allyship. And to scratch the itch for connection, Modern ŌM has put together a journaling group and spiritual book club where attendees can meet like-minded folks.

All in all, it promises to be a place to gain new practices, new perspectives, and new friends—all on your own schedule, in your own time. At the end of the 31 days, Modern ŌM hopes participants will walk away with a refined vision for their best 2022 yet and all the tools they'll need to achieve it.