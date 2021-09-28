How Each Sign Should Handle This Mercury Rx (The Last Of 2021)
Mercury is the planet that governs communication, travel, and technology, and when it goes retrograde (aka appears to be moving backward in the sky), all things Mercury-related can go a bit haywire.
We've already had two Mercury retrogrades this year, with the third and final retrograde beginning on September 27 and lasting through October 18. Here's what you need to know to prepare, based on your zodiac sign, according to the AstroTwins.
Aries
This Mercury retrograde is all about your relationships, Aries, as it falls in Libra and your seventh house of partnerships. "Don’t take things at face value in your key relationships," the twins advise, and be especially mindful of the things you say until October 18. Even the best of intentions can get scrambled, so think before you speak, and "let your beloved know what you’re needing without them having to guess" they add.
Taurus
It's important to zero in on your wellbeing right now, Taurus, with Mercury turning retrograde in Libra and your sixth house of health, organization, and self-care. According to the twins, this is a prime time to focus on fresh produce, supplements, hydration, and sleep. And of course, "work on managing those stress levels!" they add.
Gemini
sleep support+
Mercury rules Gemini, so don't be surprised if this retrograde hits you a bit harder than most. With Mercury turning retrograde today in your fifth house of love and creativity, the twins recommend preparing for things to go sideways in those areas. Mercury retrogrades are notorious for bringing exes back around, but should that happen to you, "don’t feel like you have to take their bait," they add.
Cancer
Trouble at home, Cancer? With Mercury turning retrograde in Libra and your domestic fourth house, the twins warn things could get a little dicey on the home front. "Ride out any storms and don’t get defensive (or go on the offense) with someone who isn’t living up to a commitment or is saying one thing and doing another," they suggest. Until October 18, try to steer clear of drama, especially at home.
Leo
As if Mercury retrogrades didn't affect communication enough, this one falls in your third house of communication, Leo. The twins say you could have trouble holding your tongue until the messenger planet goes direct on October 18. When possible, "try to postpone any important work calls or potentially emotionally combustible conversations until after the cosmic messenger corrects course," they suggest.
Virgo
Mind your wallet for the next few weeks, Virgo, with Mercury turning retrograde in Libra and your second house of finances. Various fiscal and security issues could come up at this time, the twins note, so be wary of your spending, along with what you say. "Working with a colleague from your past could bring a sequel success," the twins add, so feel free to reach out and explore.
Libra
With Mercury turning retrograde in your sign and your first house of identity, Libra, words may escape you at this time. "No need to slip off for a silent meditation retreat, but during this backspin, you’ll be presented with opportunities to consider your communication style," the twins say.
Consider how you can improve things, and watch out for your bossy streak. "Even if you’re speaking in dulcet tones, people won’t take kindly to being ordered around," they add.
Scorpio
This Mercury retrograde falls in Libra and your unconscious and imaginative twelfth house, Scorpio. As such, the twins advise being a lot less glib and a lot more introspective, especially in touchy conversations. "Even if you have to literally bite your lip over the coming three weeks, it'll be worth it," they add. Good news is, you can take this time to focus on becoming an even better listener.
Sagittarius
Focus in on how to be a better collaborator, Sag, as this Mercury retrograde falls in your eleventh house of teamwork. While it can be tempting to let your unfiltered wit loose in a group setting, the twins add, you don't want to offend anyone. "Save the quips for another time (or audience) and stick to the simplest, most concise instructions possible," they advise.
Capricorn
Time to exercise patience, Capricorn, with Mercury spinning retrograde in Libra and your professional tenth house. According to the twins, this is a good time to scale back on plans that might not have been tenable. "Review and revise to your heart’s content—and if you shift your focus to behind-the-scenes developments, you can stun with your debut once Mercury corrects course on October 18," they add.
Aquarius
Looking to go on an adventure, Aquarius? Double check (even triple check) everything on your itinerary, the twins say, with Mercury turning retrograde in your ninth house of travel. If you don't have any concrete plans, you can always hold off until the messenger planet goes direct on October 18. But if that's not an option, the twins add, make “Hi, just confirming!” your new mantra.
Pisces
You've always been an abstract thinker, Pisces, but the truth is, not everyone will appreciate your poetic ways this retrograde. With this transit in your secretive and emotionally intense eighth house, the twins say you might want to consider a new approach. "If strong feelings come up for you, rather than getting lost in their vortex, take a breath and pause to observe them," they add.