Mercury is the planet that governs communication, travel, and technology, and when it goes retrograde (aka appears to be moving backward in the sky), all things Mercury-related can go a bit haywire.

We've already had two Mercury retrogrades this year, with the third and final retrograde beginning on September 27 and lasting through October 18. Here's what you need to know to prepare, based on your zodiac sign, according to the AstroTwins.