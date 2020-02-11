3 Mood-Boosting Meditations For The Next Time You're Feeling Down

All these benefits have to do with the way meditation affects the brain. The practice has been shown to decrease activity in the prefrontal cortex—the area responsible for worrying and rumination—and weaken its connection to our amygdala (or "fear center"), the part of the brain responsible for the fight-or-flight response that floods our body with the stress hormone cortisol.

In other words, when we meditate or embark on any mindfulness practice, we are encouraged to become observers of our thoughts and emotions. We tune into our natural ebbs and flows and put up a mental buffer around our thoughts and feelings, enabling us to recognize the patterns of the mind that don't serve us—including those that lead to unnecessary sadness. In fact, with regular practice, we may also notice when we're at risk of feeling sad and be able to take appropriate action to help ourselves earlier rather than later. Ultimately meditation teaches you to be OK with the discomfort of sadness and stay with it, not turn it into something else, such as anger or hopelessness. In doing so, it creates a much greater capacity for compassion, both for ourselves and those around us.

There are many meditation techniques that can help ease the symptoms of sadness, but these are three of my tried-and-tested favorites: