The Full Flower Moon & Eclipse Is Here: How To Harness Its Transformative Power

What would be possible if we opened our minds and expanded our vision, including people and places beyond our current consciousness? The 2021 Sagittarius full moon and eclipse (on May 26 at 7:14 a.m. EDT) can help us process truths hidden in the shadows.

With the lunar eclipse in candid Sagittarius, there will be more jaw-dropping headlines over the coming two to four weeks. Yet, these high-minded moonbeams could bring a potent reminder that honesty is still the best policy.

How to process it all? This is the second lunar eclipse in a series that is striking the Sagittarius-Gemini axis from June 5, 2020, until December 4, 2021. Eclipses reveal what's been "concealed," whether they are another person's point of view or injustices that have been committed right under our noses. Often, the first eclipse is the big disrupter, blowing the lid off an issue that's been boiling all along.