The Full Flower Moon & Eclipse Is Here: How To Harness Its Transformative Power

The Full Flower Moon & Eclipse Is Coming: 8 Ways To Harness Its Power
What would be possible if we opened our minds and expanded our vision, including people and places beyond our current consciousness? The 2021 Sagittarius full moon and eclipse (on May 26 at 7:14 a.m. EDT) can help us process truths hidden in the shadows.
With the lunar eclipse in candid Sagittarius, there will be more jaw-dropping headlines over the coming two to four weeks. Yet, these high-minded moonbeams could bring a potent reminder that honesty is still the best policy.
How to process it all? This is the second lunar eclipse in a series that is striking the Sagittarius-Gemini axis from June 5, 2020, until December 4, 2021. Eclipses reveal what's been "concealed," whether they are another person's point of view or injustices that have been committed right under our noses. Often, the first eclipse is the big disrupter, blowing the lid off an issue that's been boiling all along.
What's happened since the last lunar eclipse in Sagittarius.
True to the fiery spirit of Sagittarius, a global uprising ignited near the first lunar eclipse in this sign last June. Outrage over the senseless murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin forced conversations about systemic racism and white supremacy into the mainstream.
While Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in his 2021 trial, alarming cases of violence against the Asian-American and Pacific-Islander communities have been on the rise. Bombings in Gaza have killed Palestinian children as the war between Israel and Hamas intensifies. The path to racial equity is still harrowing—globally. The job of these eclipses is to reveal disparities and bring them into the dialogue.
Spring's final full moon is also known as a Full Flower Moon. Indigenous tribes in eastern North America called it a Full Flower Moon to signify the colorful blossoms of this time. As the eclipse arrives with a shadow crossing over the moonlight, it's anyone's guess what truths will be revealed over the coming two to four weeks—peak manifesting time for a lunar eclipse.
Here are eight ways to harness the high-minded beams of the 2021 Sagittarius full moon lunar eclipse:
1. Tell the truth, to others and to yourself.
Truth is one of humanity's highest virtues. Yet, why do we spend so much time avoiding it or spinning it into some kind of a warped dubstep remix? Like a spoonful of cough syrup, honesty can indeed be brutal (and bitter) when we get our first taste. But if we're brave enough, it can also set us free!
That's the theme of this keeping-it-real, tell-it-like-it-is lunar eclipse. Sagittarius is the zodiac's most brutally honest sign, and full moons always bring with it a big reveal.
Confessing is always better than having someone else expose your story. Social media is lit with testimonials from every angle. People are opening their eyes to privilege for the first time to the BIPOC community finally having the freedom to share the pain of living in a world of silencing and oppression. While it can be painful to read these accounts, this authentic level of reflection and sharing is what the Sagittarius full moon is calling for.
2. But ditch the denial.
Let's face it: Denial zaps a lot of life-force energy. The 2021 Sagittarius full moon could expose the full panoramic view of something you've avoided or covered up. If you've been unable to pinpoint the source of your suffering, la luna could expose a blind spot or two.
While seeing yourself this objectively may be jarring, it will also be enlightening. In the words of Cornel West, Ph.D., "It takes courage to look in the mirror and see past your reflection to who you really are when you take off the mask, when you're not performing the same old routines and social roles. It takes courage to ask—'How did I become so well-adjusted to injustice?'"
3. Step out of your comfort zone.
Sagittarius is the worldly traveler, which is a concept most of us have to interpret metaphorically with 2021's virus restrictions. Under this year's full moon, the journey remains more of an "inside job." It involves examining ways we are myopic or closed to the perspectives of other people.
And yes, the 2021 Sagittarius full moon and eclipse might very well be the cue we need to break out our suitcases and safely sojourn to new terrain. How about renting a rig or RV and taking #VanLife for a trial run?
No matter your coordinates, cross-cultural connections get a powerful boost. Time to work together instead of sharpening the lines that divide us. While you may not be able to hop on an overseas flight, you can practice another language, cook a new type of cuisine, or take a class in the meantime.
4. Indulge in healthy hedonism.
At the full moon in Sagittarius, enjoy your physicality in an empowered and conscious way instead of hitting the mute button.
Some will find you to be "too much," but don't let that stop you from being your authentic, full-bodied self. Take a long walk to process the pain of the world and aroused emotions. You might not be able to dance it away, but there is power in a playlist. It can help you move stuck pain through (and out of) your body.
A read of (Virgo) Adrienne Maree Brown's Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good can also help put all this in Sagittarian-appropriate perspective. Reconnecting to pleasure as a means of decolonization? Yes, please! We recommend listening to the audio version while going on a walk. It includes an uplifting song from the multitalented author herself. (Chills!)
Abundant Jupiter, mythic god of the feast, rules Sagittarius. So you're gluten-free, don't eat dairy, swore off red meat? Well, maybe you take a day off from all that to indulge. So long as it doesn't jeopardize your health, of course. Or, find a way to combine plant-based and pleasure in a single, believable sentence.
5. Channel your raw instincts.
While Sagittarius has a cerebral side, the mythical Centaur is a horse from the waist down. As wise and worldly as Sagittarius energy can be, it's rather randy, forever in pursuit of instant gratification and wild adventure. Can that get complicated? In our binary culture of either/or, it sure can. But Sagittarius energy is here to show us that we can be smart and sexy. Powerful and works in progress. Ribald and respectful of others' boundaries.
6. Commune with Mother Nature—and your higher self.
Globe-trotting Sagittarius always feels most expansive in a wide-open space. If it's possible to get out into nature to soak up these moonbeams, do.
Freeing your mind also broadens your horizons. Sign up for an online seminar. Invest in coaching sessions. Read that metaphysical book your enlightened friend insists has changed her life. Check out PhilosophersNotes.com—a website that "CliffsNotes" the best personal growth books on the market today.
Freedom-loving Sagittarius energy inspires us to learn but hates to sit still. You could try one of these books in audio format or listen to a podcast by one of your favorite idealists. Take it all in while you partake in an all-day hike. Or, for quick daily doses of self-love and personal growth, follow the inspirational and wise-beyond-his-years poet and philosopher Yung Pueblo on Instagram.
7. Join the conversation.
The injustices of our times are a global responsibility. As the past year has proved in skywriting, racism, sexism, and other -isms are alive and well. Sociological Sag encourages us to increase our awareness around privilege, social inequality, and intergroup relation. Self-educating is also a big Sagittarius pursuit. Before you go spouting off what you think is true, make sure you've got the knowledge to back it up.
We all need to learn how to be more sensitive and aware of each other's worlds in this era of cultural appropriation and divisiveness. But many people shut down for fear of saying the wrong thing. That stops them from even beginning the learning process. We're fans of the book by Sagittarius Francesca Ramsey Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist.
8. Gather your motley crew.
On a one-to-one level, Sagittarius is all about rolling with your "soul family," too, a motley crew united by shared values, interests, and philosophies. At this 2021 Sagittarius full moon and eclipse, rally your kindred spirits. Find spaces online and in your community where you can unite with people who share your vision and values. Go out of your way to welcome people from backgrounds different from your own.
As Mother Teresa said, "The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved." Global ambassador Sagittarius helps us connect across boundaries.