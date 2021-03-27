Peace, love, and serenity are the order of the day on March 28, as the 2021 Libra full moon shines overhead (at 2:48 p.m. EDT). This second full "supermoon" of the year is also a pink moon.

The harmonious zodiac sign Libra counts among its ranks John Lennon, Alfred Nobel (of the Nobel Peace Prize), and Gandhi, whose advice to "be the change you wish to see in the world" will feel like the answer to so many questions under this lunar light.

With the 2021 Libra full moon shining its balancing beams into a world that feels completely out of order, can we restore equilibrium to the planet?

Libra is the zodiac sign of balance and partnerships, and this full worm moon can help light the way! Named for the time when worms come through the soil, this lunar lift is a fertile time for enjoying the fruits of relationships—and harvesting win-wins.

While Libra is primarily a peace-loving sign, there's no glossing over the issues this year. The 2021 Libra full moon arrives directly opposite harmonizing Venus and wounded healer Chiron, both in Aries, the sign of the warrior.

Don't be surprised if some long-standing issues rise to the surface this weekend. The trick is to lead with love, remembering that at the end of the day, you are actually still sitting on the same side of the table. How can you create a compromise that also feels like it has everyone's best interests at heart? Structured Saturn will trine this full moon, helping everyone act like an adult, even when anxiety or hurt feelings rise up.

Here are six ways to embrace the power of "we" with the collaborative energy of the 2021 Libra full moon: