 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
These Are The Lunar & Solar Eclipses Coming Our Way In 2022

These Are The Lunar & Solar Eclipses Coming Our Way In 2022

The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers By The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
4 Dates That Will Define 2022, According To Astrologers

Image by mbg creative x Brianna Lee / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 29, 2021 — 17:02 PM

As another year comes to a close, a whole new batch of astrological curveballs is waiting for us in 2022. Today, we're sharing the solar and lunar eclipses that the AstroTwins are predicting will shape the year ahead.

Solar eclipses in 2022.

Lights out! Solar eclipses take place during a new moon, when the Sun and moon converge at the same degree and zodiac sign on the ecliptic. As the moon passes over the Sun, it darkens the daytime sky, even changing the appearance of shadows. Equal parts eerie and magical, solar eclipses remind us that all that glitters ain't gold.

What's Your 2022 Horoscope?

The ultimate astrology guide to 2022 by The AstroTwins

two astrologers wearing white next to a stack of their horoscope book

Look in a new direction during a solar eclipse, because that's where opportunity lies. This can feel scary, since letting go of control will be necessary. Eclipses can also stir up buried desires, forcing us to acknowledge what we really want. Remember that change is inevitable! And it can be a beautiful thing once we finally surrender. These momentous new moons push us off the starting block and into new waters. But we have to move fast since just like an eclipse, the manifestation period is both rare and brief.

In 2022, there are two partial solar eclipses—meaning the Sun won't be entirely shrouded. The first is in Taurus on April 30, then six months later, a second one arrives in Scorpio on October 25. These will affect the way we "do" money. While they are bound to bring new developments in decentralized finance and cryptocurrency, there could be crackdowns and regulations to contend with. The global economy overall may experience surprising shifts as we figure out how to support world citizens during the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Lunar eclipses in 2022.

Seeing red? Lunar eclipses transpire when the full moon opposes the Sun at the same degree of the zodiac sign on the ecliptic. With the Earth sandwiched between these heavenly bodies, el Sol casts a shadow that slowly bleeds across the surface of the moon. (In fact, due to its reddish tint, a total lunar eclipse has earned the nickname of "blood moon.")

Lunar eclipses are prime time for doing shadow work and dealing with feelings we've ignored. Buckle up, buttercup! Situations could pivot abruptly or come to a sudden, unceremonious halt. If anything in your life is "eclipsed away," here's our advice: Stop chasing and give it some space. You'll either manifest a better option or circle back to this later—after you've processed the lesson and evolved!

There are two lunar eclipses in 2022, and both are total lunar "blood moon" eclipses. The first one simmers in Scorpio on May 16, followed by the Taurus full moon on November 8. Power struggles could be explosive (and fascinating) near these days! Nefarious details may come to light, exposing hidden agendas, crimes, and scandalous underground activity. Will it be shocking? Absolutely. Picking up the pieces could take a while, but with no-nonsense fixed sign energy (Taurus and Scorpio) helming the operative, these eclipses force us to deal with the facts and devise solutions that may require rebuilding from ground zero.

Eclipse dates & visibility.

April 30, 4:28 p.m. (EST)

Partial Solar Eclipse in Taurus (10°28)

Visible in: South/West South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica

Advertisement

May 16, 12:14 a.m.

Total Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio (25°18)

Visible in: South/West Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica

October 25, 6:49 a.m.

Partial Solar Eclipse in Scorpio (2°00)

Visible in: Europe, South/West Asia, North/East Africa, Atlantic

Advertisement

November 8, 6:02 a.m.

Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus (16°01)

Visible in: North/East Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica

Excerpted from The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope by the AstroTwins, with permission from the publisher.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Make 2022 Your Most Mindful & Heartfelt Year Yet With This Challenge

Emma Loewe
Make 2022 Your Most Mindful & Heartfelt Year Yet With This Challenge
Personal Growth

I'm A Self-Compassion Expert & This Is How People Get Resolutions Wrong

Sarah Regan
I'm A Self-Compassion Expert & This Is How People Get Resolutions Wrong
Beauty

These 7 Must-Try, Research-Backed Ingredients Will Make Your Skin Glow

Andrea Jordan
These 7 Must-Try, Research-Backed Ingredients Will Make Your Skin Glow
Home

How Often You Should Actually Wash Sweaters, According To A Germ Expert

Sarah Regan
How Often You Should Actually Wash Sweaters, According To A Germ Expert
Beauty

This Is The Ingredient You Should Always Recruit For Impossibly Dewy Skin

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Ingredient You Should Always Recruit For Impossibly Dewy Skin
Integrative Health

Melatonin Not Working For You? 4 Potential Reasons Why & What To Do

Colleen Travers
Melatonin Not Working For You? 4 Potential Reasons Why & What To Do
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

We Heard A Lot Of Relationship Advice This Year — These 9 Tips Stuck With Us

Sarah Regan
We Heard A Lot Of Relationship Advice This Year — These 9 Tips Stuck With Us
Beauty

The Full Guide To Caring For Coily + Curly Hair (It Covers Everything!)

Dorian Smith-Garcia
The Full Guide To Caring For Coily + Curly Hair (It Covers Everything!)
Beauty

The All-Time Best Shampoos For Anyone With Color-Treated Hair

Alexandra Engler
The All-Time Best Shampoos For Anyone With Color-Treated Hair
Integrative Health

Want Healthy Muscles? You May Need More Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain
Want Healthy Muscles? You May Need More Of This Essential Vitamin
Climate Change

I'm The Father Of Functional Medicine & This Can Secretly Sabotage Your Health

Jason Wachob
I'm The Father Of Functional Medicine & This Can Secretly Sabotage Your Health
Beauty

Why Does My Scalp Hurt? You Know You've Googled It — So We Answered

Emily Rekstis
Why Does My Scalp Hurt? You Know You've Googled It — So We Answered
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lunar-and-solar-eclipse-calendar-2022

Your article and new folder have been saved!