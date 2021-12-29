4 Dates That Will Define 2022, According To Astrologers

These Are The Lunar & Solar Eclipses Coming Our Way In 2022
As another year comes to a close, a whole new batch of astrological curveballs is waiting for us in 2022. Today, we're sharing the solar and lunar eclipses that the AstroTwins are predicting will shape the year ahead.
Solar eclipses in 2022.
Lights out! Solar eclipses take place during a new moon, when the Sun and moon converge at the same degree and zodiac sign on the ecliptic. As the moon passes over the Sun, it darkens the daytime sky, even changing the appearance of shadows. Equal parts eerie and magical, solar eclipses remind us that all that glitters ain't gold.
Look in a new direction during a solar eclipse, because that's where opportunity lies. This can feel scary, since letting go of control will be necessary. Eclipses can also stir up buried desires, forcing us to acknowledge what we really want. Remember that change is inevitable! And it can be a beautiful thing once we finally surrender. These momentous new moons push us off the starting block and into new waters. But we have to move fast since just like an eclipse, the manifestation period is both rare and brief.
In 2022, there are two partial solar eclipses—meaning the Sun won't be entirely shrouded. The first is in Taurus on April 30, then six months later, a second one arrives in Scorpio on October 25. These will affect the way we "do" money. While they are bound to bring new developments in decentralized finance and cryptocurrency, there could be crackdowns and regulations to contend with. The global economy overall may experience surprising shifts as we figure out how to support world citizens during the ongoing pandemic.
Lunar eclipses in 2022.
Seeing red? Lunar eclipses transpire when the full moon opposes the Sun at the same degree of the zodiac sign on the ecliptic. With the Earth sandwiched between these heavenly bodies, el Sol casts a shadow that slowly bleeds across the surface of the moon. (In fact, due to its reddish tint, a total lunar eclipse has earned the nickname of "blood moon.")
Lunar eclipses are prime time for doing shadow work and dealing with feelings we've ignored. Buckle up, buttercup! Situations could pivot abruptly or come to a sudden, unceremonious halt. If anything in your life is "eclipsed away," here's our advice: Stop chasing and give it some space. You'll either manifest a better option or circle back to this later—after you've processed the lesson and evolved!
There are two lunar eclipses in 2022, and both are total lunar "blood moon" eclipses. The first one simmers in Scorpio on May 16, followed by the Taurus full moon on November 8. Power struggles could be explosive (and fascinating) near these days! Nefarious details may come to light, exposing hidden agendas, crimes, and scandalous underground activity. Will it be shocking? Absolutely. Picking up the pieces could take a while, but with no-nonsense fixed sign energy (Taurus and Scorpio) helming the operative, these eclipses force us to deal with the facts and devise solutions that may require rebuilding from ground zero.
Eclipse dates & visibility.
April 30, 4:28 p.m. (EST)
Partial Solar Eclipse in Taurus (10°28)
Visible in: South/West South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica
May 16, 12:14 a.m.
Total Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio (25°18)
Visible in: South/West Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica
October 25, 6:49 a.m.
Partial Solar Eclipse in Scorpio (2°00)
Visible in: Europe, South/West Asia, North/East Africa, Atlantic
November 8, 6:02 a.m.
Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus (16°01)
Visible in: North/East Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica
Excerpted from The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope by the AstroTwins, with permission from the publisher.