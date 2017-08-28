Day 1: Learning To Observe Your Thoughts — Without Judgment
What is meditation? How do I begin a practice? Is there a right and wrong way to learn? If you have questions about meditation—you're not alone. That's why we've created a 14-Day Meditation Challenge to answer your most pressing meditation questions and help you develop a new habit that could transform your stress levels, your relationship with yourself and others, and ultimately—your life.
In this opening video, you'll learn the steps you need to begin your meditation journey. It all starts with learning how to observe your own thoughts—without judging them, trying to change them, or trying to force them out.
Meditation Challenge Day 1: What Is Meditation?
