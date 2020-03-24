When dealing with loss, you will worry Will I ever feel normal again? Will I ever be able to do all of the activities I love? Will I get married and have a baby? Will my boyfriend stay with me through this?

I have been filled with worry like this along my journey, and it's been such a confidence killer. Over time, you can worry yourself into absolute utter sickness and stress, and push people away as a result.

We all know this and yet we worry anyway. Stop! Life is short. Catch yourself when you start to worry about what will happen "one day" and instead focus on the joy of the hour, the minute, the day. When worry rears its ugly head, repeat a positive affirmation, mantra, or quote that resonates until that worry goes away. If you have to repeat that affirmation 20 times a day, do what you need to do to not give in to worry.