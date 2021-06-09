How Each Sign Should Prep For The Solar Eclipse, From Astrologers
Astrological events will affect us all differently depending on our zodiac sign. And the upcoming new moon "ring of fire" solar eclipse is no exception! The new moon occurs Thursday, June 10, at 6:52 am EST, and as the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, the eclipse will be viewable in some areas.
Here's what every sign should know heading into this next installment of eclipse season, according to the AstroTwins.
Aries:
For Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, the twins note this new moon solar eclipse falls in your third house of communication. As such, it's an excellent time to connect with your community, make new friends, and even explore a romantic connection. It's also a great time for activism! And by the way, if you've been working hard on something, the twins add there could very well be good news coming your way.
Taurus:
Finances are at the forefront for Taurus as the eclipse lights up your second house, related to all things financial and material. And the good news is, it's bringing some positive momentum with it, which you can definitely take advantage of. They recommend setting up a long-term strategy for savings during this moon phase.
Gemini:
Gemini, this is practically your new moon eclipse, as it falls in Gemini and your first house. According to the twins, "dreams you’ve been working toward over the past year could finally come to fruition." Just remember, if you don't ask, you won't receive. The twins suggest requesting something that feels slightly out of reach, and taking advantage of this potent eclipse energy.
Cancer:
This new moon eclipse is all about what you do best, Cancer: self care! The new moon will fall in your twelfth house of healing, so do whatever it is that makes you feel nourished and peaceful. You may be feeling drained, so this is a great time to let it all go and just relax. "Call on your support network as you process all these tumultuous feelings," the twins note.
Leo:
Feeling innovative, Leo? This new moon solar eclipse lights up your eleventh house of collaboration and innovation, according to the twins, so let your imagination take flight. Solutions could emerge out of left field, they note, so keep your eye out. "Notice where you're fixating, then take a deep breath and widen your viewfinder," they suggest, adding that, "beyond perspective, you could gain a whole new crew of teammates!"
Virgo:
This could be a big career moment for you, Virgo, as the new moon solar eclipse activates your tenth house of career. Whether one of your great ideas is catching some momentum, or a new opportunity presents itself, the twins say this eclipse is pivoting you toward success. And when opportunity knocks at this potent time, the twins add, "you're practically obligated to follow that thread and see where it leads!"
Libra:
Libra, your expansive and worldly ninth house is going to be feeling this new moon's energy, according to the twins. Now's the time to expand your horizons, take a spontaneous trip, or even work on an entrepreneurial project, they add. "Yes, Libra, this day really is that monumental, so rather than amble along with another baby step, take a giant leap into unknown terrain," they suggest.
Scorpio:
You're known for being guarded, Scorpio, but if you want to make deep connections, you have to let people in. As this new moon eclipse fires up your intimate eighth house, the twins say it's important to have the courage to be vulnerable. "As these moonbeams rattle your erotic cage, talks may evolve into something much more passionate," they add.
Sagittarius:
If you're feeling lovey-dovey, Sagittarius, this new moon eclipse could very well be why. It's falling in your seventh house related to partnership (of all kinds), so the twins suggest embracing it. "This fervent energy is burning brightly and could light the path to an unexpected attraction," they note, so be willing to explore possibilities you maybe hadn't considered.
Capricorn:
Capricorn, now's a great time for your to take charge of your wellbeing, as this new moon solar eclipse powers up your sixth house of health. Just remember, "crash diets and insane fitness fads are not the answer!" the twins note. Focus on sustainable nutrition and exercise goals that work for you, and gradually work to replace bad habits with better ones. Whatever makes you feel your best, Cap!
Aquarius:
You may be feeling expressive, Aquarius, as this new moon solar eclipse hits your fifth house and encourages you to let yourself be seen. "You’ve got what it takes to lead with confidence, so don’t let self-doubt creep in," the twins say. Embrace creativity and trying new things—including in the dating realm, they add. And if you’re already coupled, have a conversation with your significant other about something you've been holding inside.
Pisces:
This new moon solar eclipse could have you feeling the urge for change and expansion on the (literal) home front, Pisces, as it lands in your fourth house, which is all about your home base. Whether you reach out to your friends more, redecorate your place, or even make the move to a completely new home, the twins say now is the time to make any necessary changes.
No matter your sign, this new moon solar eclipse is going to bring up a lot for all of us. Being prepared can help us approach the day with ease as we're ready for whatever's coming our way as eclipse season continues on.
