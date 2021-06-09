Astrological events will affect us all differently depending on our zodiac sign. And the upcoming new moon "ring of fire" solar eclipse is no exception! The new moon occurs Thursday, June 10, at 6:52 am EST, and as the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, the eclipse will be viewable in some areas.

Here's what every sign should know heading into this next installment of eclipse season, according to the AstroTwins.