mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Looking For Luck This July? A Numerologist Weighs In On The Auspicious Month

Looking For Luck This July? A Numerologist Weighs In On The Auspicious Month

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman looking out on pink background with numbers floating around her

Image by mbg Creative

July 9, 2021 — 15:05 PM

July is here, and we're officially in the seventh month of 2021 (somehow). If you're into numerology, or just happen to like the number 7, you may be wondering if this month holds anything special in the energy department. To find out, we asked numerologist Michelle Buchanan about all things 7.

Lucky number 7.

Around the world, and particularly in Chinese culture, the number 7 is considered lucky. But why? According to Buchanan, while it's not actually thought to be "lucky" in numerology, Pythagoras, the father of Western Numerology, did view 7 as "a number to be respected, due to its potential for spiritual development."

Indeed, people with a life path 7 in numerology are regarded as spiritual truth-seekers who are deeply invested in finding answers. Interestingly, the angel number 777 is also deeply spiritual: It's thought to represent a phase in life wherein one prioritizes their spirituality, learns about or incorporates new spiritual practices, or is on the road of a seeker.

Buchanan also notes that 7 shows up in many parts of modern society: The 7 days of the week, 7 notes on the musical scale, 7 deadly sins, 7 continents, 7 colors of the rainbow, 7 wonders of the world, the 7 seas—the list goes on. It's even used as the jackpot on slot machines, she adds, and what's luckier than that?

The number 7 carries particular importance in traditional Chinese culture, representing the joining of yin, yang, and the five elements of metal, wood, water, fire, and earth. This combination is considered harmonious and in Taoism relates to beauty and kindness.

Advertisement

So is July actually lucky?

There's no doubt 7 is considered a lucky number across many cultures and religions. So who's to say you can't tap into this number's deeper essence this July? As Buchanan explains, numerology is based on the premise that we create our own luck based upon our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions.

"Regardless of whether you feel the 7 month of July is a lucky month for you, there's certainly no harm in believing," she says, adding, "Thanks to the universal law of attraction, where we attract what we believe, you might be onto a winner after all."

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The Year's One & Only New Moon In Cancer Begs Us To Feel Our Feelings

The AstroTwins
The Year's One & Only New Moon In Cancer Begs Us To Feel Our Feelings
Personal Growth

Are You An Enneagram Type 4? Here's Everything You Should Know

Sarah Regan
Are You An Enneagram Type 4? Here's Everything You Should Know
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Home

With This IKEA Hack, You Can Build An At-Home Green Wall In Minutes

Emma Loewe
With This IKEA Hack, You Can Build An At-Home Green Wall In Minutes
Routines

Personal Trainers Weigh In On Whether Weighted Hula Hoops Are Worth The Hype

Sarah Regan
Personal Trainers Weigh In On Whether Weighted Hula Hoops Are Worth The Hype
Home

This Clever Home Strikes The Perfect Balance Of Work & Play

Emma Loewe
This Clever Home Strikes The Perfect Balance Of Work & Play
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Concealer Hack For Larger Eyes Has An Unexpected Double Benefit

Jamie Schneider
This Concealer Hack For Larger Eyes Has An Unexpected Double Benefit
Nature

Prune Like A Pro In The Best Gardening Gloves Of Summer 2021

Emma Loewe
Prune Like A Pro In The Best Gardening Gloves Of Summer 2021
Routines

Want Stronger Glutes, Quads & Inner Thighs? Start With This Dynamic Exercise

Sarah Regan
Want Stronger Glutes, Quads & Inner Thighs? Start With This Dynamic Exercise
Integrative Health

4 Awesome Things That Happen When You Start Taking Probiotics*

Lindsay Boyers
4 Awesome Things That Happen When You Start Taking Probiotics*
Beauty

Puffy Under-Eyes? Try This Classic Trick With An MD-Approved Upgrade

Jamie Schneider
Puffy Under-Eyes? Try This Classic Trick With An MD-Approved Upgrade
Mental Health

What Toxic Positivity Actually Is (& Why You Should Avoid It)

Sarah Regan
What Toxic Positivity Actually Is (& Why You Should Avoid It)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/july-in-numerology

Your article and new folder have been saved!