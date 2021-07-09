Looking For Luck This July? A Numerologist Weighs In On The Auspicious Month
July is here, and we're officially in the seventh month of 2021 (somehow). If you're into numerology, or just happen to like the number 7, you may be wondering if this month holds anything special in the energy department. To find out, we asked numerologist Michelle Buchanan about all things 7.
Lucky number 7.
Around the world, and particularly in Chinese culture, the number 7 is considered lucky. But why? According to Buchanan, while it's not actually thought to be "lucky" in numerology, Pythagoras, the father of Western Numerology, did view 7 as "a number to be respected, due to its potential for spiritual development."
Indeed, people with a life path 7 in numerology are regarded as spiritual truth-seekers who are deeply invested in finding answers. Interestingly, the angel number 777 is also deeply spiritual: It's thought to represent a phase in life wherein one prioritizes their spirituality, learns about or incorporates new spiritual practices, or is on the road of a seeker.
Buchanan also notes that 7 shows up in many parts of modern society: The 7 days of the week, 7 notes on the musical scale, 7 deadly sins, 7 continents, 7 colors of the rainbow, 7 wonders of the world, the 7 seas—the list goes on. It's even used as the jackpot on slot machines, she adds, and what's luckier than that?
The number 7 carries particular importance in traditional Chinese culture, representing the joining of yin, yang, and the five elements of metal, wood, water, fire, and earth. This combination is considered harmonious and in Taoism relates to beauty and kindness.
So is July actually lucky?
There's no doubt 7 is considered a lucky number across many cultures and religions. So who's to say you can't tap into this number's deeper essence this July? As Buchanan explains, numerology is based on the premise that we create our own luck based upon our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions.
"Regardless of whether you feel the 7 month of July is a lucky month for you, there's certainly no harm in believing," she says, adding, "Thanks to the universal law of attraction, where we attract what we believe, you might be onto a winner after all."
