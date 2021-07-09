Around the world, and particularly in Chinese culture, the number 7 is considered lucky. But why? According to Buchanan, while it's not actually thought to be "lucky" in numerology, Pythagoras, the father of Western Numerology, did view 7 as "a number to be respected, due to its potential for spiritual development."

Indeed, people with a life path 7 in numerology are regarded as spiritual truth-seekers who are deeply invested in finding answers. Interestingly, the angel number 777 is also deeply spiritual: It's thought to represent a phase in life wherein one prioritizes their spirituality, learns about or incorporates new spiritual practices, or is on the road of a seeker.

Buchanan also notes that 7 shows up in many parts of modern society: The 7 days of the week, 7 notes on the musical scale, 7 deadly sins, 7 continents, 7 colors of the rainbow, 7 wonders of the world, the 7 seas—the list goes on. It's even used as the jackpot on slot machines, she adds, and what's luckier than that?

The number 7 carries particular importance in traditional Chinese culture, representing the joining of yin, yang, and the five elements of metal, wood, water, fire, and earth. This combination is considered harmonious and in Taoism relates to beauty and kindness.