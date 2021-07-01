This July Will Start All Sorts Of Fireworks, According To Astrologers

On July 1, Mars will lock into an exact opposition with restrictive Saturn in Aquarius, a polarizing aspect that could feel like someone’s slammed the brakes on your fast-moving plans. Speed check! Do you have a proper structure in place for your ambitious ideas? Have you gathered all the facts and figures before making any outsized claims? Hold your fire, even if it’s frustrating. Inspecting behind the scenes could reveal an important piece of the foundation that you skipped in haste.

Battle of wills? Incendiary Mars and pot-stirring Uranus meet in a challenging 90-degree square on July 3. This could stir up power struggles as people change their minds (and plans) on a whim. With unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, the ruler of day-to-day affairs, weekend plans are best kept flexible. Packing your calendar too tight is a recipe for stress and meltdowns now. On a global level, these two squares could also bring clashes at a time when we all need to desperately cool down.