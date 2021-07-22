Astrologers Explain Why This Week's Aquarius Full Moon Is Ultra-Rare

Calling all visionaries, disrupters, and change agents. As the Aquarius full moon beams overhead on July 23, 2021 (at 10:36 p.m. EDT), it showers the world with futuristic, idealistic vibes. Rainbows and unicorns? Yes, please! And make that a double dose because on August 22, 2021, there will be a sequel full moon in this very same sign.

That's twice the motivation to ditch the conventional and experiment with cutting-edge approaches to absolutely everything. As you detour away from normcore, embrace the beautiful paradox of Aquarius: being individualistic and collaborative at once.

Aquarius is the sign of collaborative groups, teams, and humanitarian efforts. Turns out dream teams don't have to wear matching jerseys. This first of two Aquarius full moons in 2021 evokes the spirit of inclusivity and inspires us to redefine "community" for the diversifying, modern world.

The Old Farmer's Almanac calls July's full moon "The Buck Moon" because the antlers of male deer are in full development at this time. In many wisdom traditions around the world, deer are considered sacred carriers of peace, reminding us to open our hearts and love gently and unconditionally. That's a message that coolheaded humanitarian Aquarius can always get down with!

Here are eight ways to channel the first of two 2021 Aquarius full moons: