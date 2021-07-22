Astrologers Explain Why This Week's Aquarius Full Moon Is Ultra-Rare

How To Harness The First Aquarius Full Moon Of 2021, From Astrologers
Calling all visionaries, disrupters, and change agents. As the Aquarius full moon beams overhead on July 23, 2021 (at 10:36 p.m. EDT), it showers the world with futuristic, idealistic vibes. Rainbows and unicorns? Yes, please! And make that a double dose because on August 22, 2021, there will be a sequel full moon in this very same sign.
That's twice the motivation to ditch the conventional and experiment with cutting-edge approaches to absolutely everything. As you detour away from normcore, embrace the beautiful paradox of Aquarius: being individualistic and collaborative at once.
Aquarius is the sign of collaborative groups, teams, and humanitarian efforts. Turns out dream teams don't have to wear matching jerseys. This first of two Aquarius full moons in 2021 evokes the spirit of inclusivity and inspires us to redefine "community" for the diversifying, modern world.
The Old Farmer's Almanac calls July's full moon "The Buck Moon" because the antlers of male deer are in full development at this time. In many wisdom traditions around the world, deer are considered sacred carriers of peace, reminding us to open our hearts and love gently and unconditionally. That's a message that coolheaded humanitarian Aquarius can always get down with!
Here are eight ways to channel the first of two 2021 Aquarius full moons:
1. Activate your activism.
Feel like making the world a better place? (Hands raised.) Power-to-the-people Aquarius energy guides us toward activism and humanitarian missions. With karmic Saturn journeying through Aquarius (March 21, 2020, until March 7, 2023), people around the globe are continuing to mobilize for change. No matter where you're called to act, the first of two Aquarius full moons in 2021 brings a PSA that there is strength in numbers.
Go beyond individual effort, looking for organizations, both online and in your community, whose mission you'd like to support. Invite your social network to get in on these meaningful acts. For example, post a link in your social media bios directing people to actions they can take now.
2. Embrace belonging without fitting in.
A unified effort doesn't require uniform behavior. Eccentric Aquarius has a special superpower: celebrating individuality and togetherness simultaneously. That might sound like a paradox, but it's not. Shame and vulnerability expert Brene Brown uncovered this in her research: The desire to fit in is actually the main barrier to accessing a sense of belonging.
In her words:
"Belonging is the innate human desire to be part of something larger than us. Because this yearning is so primal, we often try to acquire it by fitting in and by seeking approval, which are not only hollow substitutes for belonging but often barriers to it. Because true belonging only happens when we present our authentic, imperfect selves to the world, our sense of belonging can never be greater than our level of self-acceptance."
In other words, accept yourself, then be yourself. Easier said than done but a worthy challenge to accept under the first of two Aquarius full moons in 2021. Do you suppress your opinions out of fear they may be unpopular in a group? Always feel compelled to like the same books, music, and clothes as your friends? The herd mentality is a natural human tendency; it's a survival instinct encoded into our primal brains—and one that's only intensified in the age of #CancelCulture. The Aquarius full moon creates space for differentiation and discourse.
Pro tip: If you're parsing through new concepts, read and research before, say, unleashing on Twitter. With so many charged topics on the table in 2021, it's best to enter the conversation from an informed place, especially with this conscious, intellectual zodiac energy afoot.
3. Get weird!
Even before the UFO report, you believed that aliens inhabit the earth and live among us (come to think of it, that strange neighbor of yours does fit the profile...). You put hot sauce on your dessert. You don't believe in monogamy, but you're certain unicorns exist. Whatever. The first of two Aquarius full moons in 2021 urges you to stop hiding the parts of yourself that might be quirky, eccentric, or just not in perfect harmony with the people around you. Because Aquarian energy is all about "live and let live," this full moon is great for authentic sharing—without forcing your ideas on anyone else.
When in doubt, take the unconventional route! Aquarius is the sign that governs science and technology. Trot out those inventions and give them a beta test. Experiment in the "lab" but not when it comes to pushing people's buttons. The Water Bearer gets nervous under the heat of too much passion, emotion, and one-on-one connection.
This is friendly, convivial energy at its best—platonic, playful, and decidedly not romantic. But who cares? Aquarius is irresistibly likable and adorably quirky, which makes this one of the most liberating lunar lifts of the year.
4. Envision a utopian world.
Got a radical idea? Ruled by side-spinning Uranus, Aquarius is the sign of the future and all things sci-fi. It's the forward-focused mad scientist who envisions a quirky, idealized world—or perhaps one populated by aliens, cyborgs, and a code of radical individualism.
While your beliefs may not be quite so stark and stripped of emotion, consider what the perfect world would be like if you could create it. What does it look like—and how can you bring a healthy drop of that to your daily life? Maybe it's to the tune of Burning Man, where (in years when festivals are up and running) every day is a costume party and people share their talents, goods, and services without exchanging money. You might want to read up on some New Age and shamanic ideas or even deepen your knowledge of astrology—all Aquarian themes.
5. Take two steps forward, one step back.
Uber-rational Aquarius is a master of emotional objectivity. Where do you have your teeth and claws sunk in so deeply that you can't see the forest for the trees? The first of two Aquarius full moons in 2021 is a great day to practice the Buddhist principle of nonattachment. Yes, you may want something with every fiber of your being. But do you also understand that if it doesn't happen, you'll still be OK? If you think you can't survive without a person, an outcome, or whatever you're hooked into, this lunar light helps you release that fear. Let go, and the Aquarius full moon will bring a better long-term resolution to your issues.
6. Geek out.
Aquarius rules technology, so circle this full moon for spreading a message through social media and digital platforms. Ready for a job upgrade? An Aquarius full moon prompts you to up your technical know-how.
This full moon is also a great time to launch an online marketing campaign, crowdfund, or build out your social networking strategy. Ready, set, go viral!
7. Host a virtual workshop.
Idealistic, intellectual Aquarius revels in the realm of cutting-edge ideas. The first of two Aquarius full moons in 2021 creates the perfect space for a workshop or salon. Since this is the sign governing technology, let go of the idea that gathering people in the virtual space will engender more "Zoom fatigue."
If the topic is interesting enough, participants will be engaged. Gather your brain trust for a topic-centered discussion. You might even co-stream a film like Ava Duvernay’s 13th or watch a TEDTalk to spark the conversation. Who knows? With the Aquarius full moon ruling the skies, the night could end with a plan for bridging the ever-growing societal divide.
8. Inhale deeply.
As any yogi will attest, there's nothing more centering than a deep inhalation of oxygen. If we learned anything from the pandemic, it’s what a precious gift it is to simply be able to breathe. Aquarius is an air sign, turning our attention to our inhales and exhales.
Stress and trauma can cause shallow breathing, which, in turn, intensifies anxiety. When you find yourself in that loop, try the 4-7-8 breathing technique to calm yourself and even get to sleep.
Many of us won't take a sip of water that isn't filtered, so how about giving our air the same attention at the Aquarius full moon? Plug in the air purifier, deionizer, or dehumidifier. Try an essential oil diffuser for a fragrant and soothing blast. Just go easy on the patchouli—a fan favorite of this bohemian Aquarius full moon but a strong whiff for the average sensory citizen.
Grapefruit, lemon, tangerine, and other citrus oils are uplifting and energizing, making them perfect for the Aquarius "mad scientist" moments that could keep you up working on your master plan until the wee hours of the morn.