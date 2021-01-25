Are You Ready For 2021's First Full Moon? Here's How To Ring It In
January is already on it's way out, 2021 is well underway, and we've got our first full moon of the year on the horizon. The full moon this month is referred to as the "Wolf Moon," and it's a powerful time for both releasing what no longer serves you, and harnessing that good lunar energy. Here's what you need to know about this January's Full Wolf Moon.
Why is it called the "Wolf Moon?"
Each month's full moon has a name, typically related to nature and the changing seasons (i.e. June's Strawberry Moon, or December's Cold Moon). The names come from Native American tribes, and during the cold, long nights of January, howling wolves could be heard throughout the night as they hunted—hence the name "Full Wolf Moon."
The full moon will be coming to skies near you this Thursday, January 28, and (barring cloud coverage) should be visible as it begins peaking over the horizon around sunset.
And just an FYI, wolves don't actually howl at the moon. But they do howl at night, giving rise to the common "howling at the moon" trope.
Why does it matter?
From more crime to fitful sleep, it's not a far cry to suggest humans are affected by lunar energy. But when we know how to work with it, we can call on it to support us, and use it to our advantage.
As mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins explain it, "While the new moon is a time to set intentions or the future and launch new projects, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition." It's a time when all the energy of the two weeks since the new moon reaches a pinnacle, and it's a great time to go inward and release. Here's how to do just that.
How to work with this moon's energy:
According to the twins, the Full Wolf Moon is the perfect opportunity to (safely/virtually) hang out with your own wolf pack and let out a collective howl. Did someone say full moon circle? Gather up your closest lunar-loving pals and enjoy an evening of reflection, release, and rejuvenation. And yes, you totally can have a virtual full moon circle!
In addition to that, it's an excellent time to whip up a new batch of moon water, or if you're leaning more into the cozy, self-care vibes, you could take a moon bath! And since the full moon is such a potent time for release, you can also consider trying a releasing ritual to let go of anything negative you're holding on to.
However you choose to ring in the Full Wolf Moon, remember to take it easy on yourself. Full moons are heightened, energetic times that can leave anyone feeling frazzled, but with a little lunar knowledge—and a nice long moon bath—on our side, we can all enjoy this moon.
