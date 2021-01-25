Each month's full moon has a name, typically related to nature and the changing seasons (i.e. June's Strawberry Moon, or December's Cold Moon). The names come from Native American tribes, and during the cold, long nights of January, howling wolves could be heard throughout the night as they hunted—hence the name "Full Wolf Moon."

The full moon will be coming to skies near you this Thursday, January 28, and (barring cloud coverage) should be visible as it begins peaking over the horizon around sunset.

And just an FYI, wolves don't actually howl at the moon. But they do howl at night, giving rise to the common "howling at the moon" trope.