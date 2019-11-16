Is The Way You're Breathing Giving You Tension? Here's How To Know

These breathing patterns all have the tendency to provoke chronic tension in the neck and shoulders, between the shoulder blades, and around the face (jaw, muscles, nose, and eyes), even causing headaches. Neither passive massage nor physical therapy will have any lasting effects on these tensions, which resume with our breathing habits.

Paradoxical breathing is anti-physiological and can be difficult to identify without help. Even so, it requires rehabilitation.

Chest breathing, collapsed breathing, and hyperventilation are quite similar, but their diagnosis comes from studying the movements of the belly and rib cage. The tyranny of flat bellies and tight clothing has wreaked havoc on our bodies. In most poor breathing patterns, the belly struggles to find its proper place, curtailing the diaphragm's movement and depriving us of precious energy. Let us once again engage the full breadth of breath that our bodies were given by nature. When inhaling, we must learn—as children do and as Karlfried Graf Dürckheim suggests—to "let the lower belly go." When exhaling, as Donna Farhi explains, the belly "retracts back but does not contract. The retraction has tone and firmness without being rigid or hard."

In a permanently contracted belly, the diaphragm cannot fall. Breath dimension is limited, and breathing migrates to the chest. The respiratory system's secondary muscles take over for the diaphragm and allow the ribs to expand. But this isn't their role. Even though we can't feel it—the muscles are deep inside our bodies—they tire more quickly and easily than the diaphragm. Breathing becomes less efficient, and the neck, shoulders, rib cage, chest, and upper back contract and grow stiff.

The negative effects of a permanently contracted belly can be far-reaching: