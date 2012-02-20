20 Inspiring Quotes to Keep Things in Perspective
Do you recall hearing a song, phrase, or passage that resonated with you in some profound way that articulated exactly how you're feeling? As if the author was glimpsing into your mind. Quotes, in particular, have the power to echo the state of your being with only a few words. The power behind quotes, I believe, is that they can offer just the right kind of perspective for whatever emotions you may be experiencing.
I have been a collector of quotes for years. I collect them from books I read, lyrics to songs I listen to, excerpts from articles, or sayings from famous people. To honor the wisdom that many have passed on to us, I am sharing with you some of my personal favorites that I have found particularly comforting. And I hope you will find that some of these can offer reassurance and validation, help amplify joy and excitement, or ignite an inner sense of peace and light.
Change
1. "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference." – Reinhold Niebuhr (Serenity Prayer)
Friendship
2. "Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it’s all over." – Gloria Naylor
Life
3. "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away." – Maya Angelou
Perseverance
4. "One of the things I learned the hard way was that it doesn’t pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself." – Lucille Ball
Happiness
5. "Happiness is the consequence of personal effort. You fight for it, strive for it, insist upon it, and sometimes even travel around the world looking for it. You have to participate relentlessly in the manifestations of your own blessings."– Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, Pray, Love
Making Every Minute Count
6. "Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another." – Ernest Hemingway
Passion
7. "Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you." – Oprah Winfrey
Humor
8. "A day without laughter is a day wasted." – Charles Chaplin
Going For It
9. "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sail. Explore. Dream. Discover." – Mark Twain
Dreams
10. "Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true." – Judy Garland, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz
Self-Discovery
11. "No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path." – Buddha
Strength
12. "You feel your strength in the experience of pain." – Jim Morrison
Soul Mates
13. "The minute I heard my first love story I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along." – Jalal ad-Din Rumi
Self-Perception
14. "A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." – Mahatma Gandhi
Beauty
15. "I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains." – Anne Frank
Letting Go
16. "Letting go doesn’t mean giving up, but rather accepting that there are things that cannot be." – Unknown
Being Yourself
17. "When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be." – Lao Tzu
Optimism
18. "A pessimist sees the difficult in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." – Winston Churchill
Gumption
19. "I want to put a ding in the universe." – Steve Jobs
Faith
20. "Present time can be hard, but life unfolds as it will and the universe will wait as we make our way into the unknown." – Unknown
What are some of your personal favorites? What words have spoken to you during times of hardship or transition? Is there a quote you keep close to your heart, as a mantra?