What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Ideal Sleep Routine
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Who doesn't want to get better sleep every night? If you're at all into astrology, you may have wondered how your emotional Piscean personality or energetic Gemini tendencies could be affecting your ability to wind down in the evenings.
Depending on your sign, particularly the element that coincides with your sign, there may be a few specific factors you want to keep in mind. Here's what mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, have to say about how each sign can get a better night's sleep.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius): Earlier than you think you need to.
Fire signs are super active, and as such, the twins explain they're not really great at keeping a regular bedtime. "It's important to know your limits and have a cutoff time, like knowing when to stop watching TV shows or get off the phone," they note.
"There's not really an off button for most fire signs, but there are things they can do to help themselves unwind," including not eating after 7 or 8 p.m., and engaging in calming activities closer to bedtime. Fire signs should avoid overly exciting TV or anything else that's too stimulating in the hours leading up to bed to keep themselves from burning out.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn): Any time, as long as it sets you up for 8 hours of sleep.
"Earth signs definitely need a regulated bedtime and also an evening ritual," the twins say, "whether that's skin care or reading." Whatever it is, earth signs will settle in nicely after their nightly routine, and they can even think about adopting a weekday versus weekend evening routine if they so choose.
While the specific time they go to bed isn't as important, it is essential that this element gets a full eighth= hours of sleep. "They need to restore themselves because they're going to go plowing through the next day," the twins note.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius): After you've journaled or talked about your day.
Air signs just want to talk—and if they don't, their thoughts can keep them awake, according to the twins. "Journaling pre-bedtime or talking to a partner or friend is important. They just need to get whatever's on their mind out, because they need a clear mind to fall asleep."
Air signs should avoid emotional dumping or getting too wound up in their pre-bed chats, though. And if journaling is too much for them, they can try recording a voice memo or reading something soothing aloud.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces): After your nighttime creativity session.
The element of water is closely related to nighttime and the subconscious, so these folks love to stay up late. And that's not necessarily a bad thing! Their creativity comes out at night and can be nurtured through setting the scene with ambient music and lights. Water signs come out at night because they love the privacy the darkness provides, the twins note.
As far as winding down, these folks could benefit from a good bath, luxurious shower, or warm cup of tea. Since they're very attuned to the subconscious, their dreams are pretty intense. Getting adequate REM sleep and keeping a dream journal can help these folks explore more of their inner world.
The bottom line.
The earth, fire, air, and water folks among us can all benefit from healthy sleep habits like ditching caffeine after noon, turning off tech at night, keeping the bedroom cool (around 65 degrees), and avoiding alcohol and other stimulants before bed.
magnesium+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
If you consistently struggle to fall asleep when you know you need to, you might also want to look into a sleep-promoting supplement like magnesium+.*
The most in-demand product from mbg's new supplement line, magnesium+ is made up of magnesium glycinate, a highly absorbable form of magnesium that can help ease insomnia and support a healthier circadian rhythm; jujube; and pharmaGABA to help you fall asleep faster and achieve deeper sleep throughout the night.*
There's plenty to factor in when it comes to getting a good night's sleep, and everyone is different. But with a little trial and error—and knowledge of your sign—anyone can curate their perfect nighttime routine and achieve a restful night snoozing with the stars.