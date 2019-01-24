Always Avoid Checking Your Bank Account? Here's How To Get Better About It

Have you ever declined a receipt at the ATM just because you didn't want to be reminded of your balance? What about quickly signed the check for a meal so you didn't have to grapple with how pricey it was? You're not alone. Academia even has a name for this tendency to avoid negative financial news: the Ostrich Effect. The idea, first applied to investors, is that this knee-jerk reaction to remain blissfully unaware of our bank balance mimics the way ostriches allegedly stick their heads in the sand to block out danger.

While turning a blind eye every once in a while is probably OK, it shouldn't become a habit—especially if your finances aren't where you want them to be.

"You’re only hurting yourself if you avoid acknowledging your money issues," says Nicole Lapin, a personal finance expert and founder of The Money School. "Burying your head in the sand will get you nowhere, and it could potentially get you into a more difficult financial situation the longer you put off checking your balances."