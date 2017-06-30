How To Heal Yourself With Sound—Right From Your Living Room
Don’t have a Tibetan singing bowl or group of chanting healers handy to help get your Zen in check? While attending an organized sound bath or energy healing session is always the dream, there are some fun ways you can harness the transformative power of sound from your own home. Here are some of my favorites.
Create your own music.
The process of incorporating humming and song into meditation can help to realign our body's chakras—or energy centers—by sending soothing vibrations through the body. To try this out, sit comfortably in a cross-legged, upright position and close your eyes so you can focus on the energy you're feeding yourself. Try to chant in a deep, monotone voice that you can feel reverberate throughout the rest of your body. You should be able to physically feel the vibration of every sound moving through your body.
Each chakra has a unique frequency, and therefore calls for a unique chant. Experiment with these sounds as you meditate for targeted healing for each chakra.
- The sound "OO" (pronounced like the oo in food): This sound is linked to the Root and Sacral Chakra.
- The sound "OH" (pronounced like the oa in coat): This sound is linked to the Solar Plexus and Sacral Chakra.
- The sound "AH" (pronounced like the a in father): This sound is linked to the Heart Chakra.
- The sound "EH" (pronounced like the e in bed): This sound is linked to the Throat Chakra.
- The sound "EE" (pronounced like the i in machine): This sound is connected to the Third Eye and Crown Chakra.
- The sound "ZZZ" (like the sound a bee makes), "MM" (pronounced like the m in mom): These sounds are connected to the Third Eye and Crown Chakra.
Throw on a background jam.
The therapeutic properties of music have long been linked to relaxation and happiness. Depending on its frequency, a song can help us feel more upbeat or calm us down. Have you ever been down in a funk when your favorite dance song comes on the radio? It’s almost impossible to stay gloomy. Music affects us both both emotionally and physically. This is why when you go to a festival or concert, you can feel your energy become enhanced with the beat of the music, the vibrations of those around you, and the dancing, clapping, and singing.
We've established that there are sounds associated with each chakra, and there are actually instruments for each one too. Find these healing frequencies on YouTube channels like Meditation Music and Solfeggio Scale to deepen your sound meditation even further.
- Base Chakra or Root Chakra: Drums, like those in East Indian music, are considered the voice of the soul.
- Seat of the Soul Chakra: Woodwind instruments call the soul to the soulful, mothering energy.
- Solar Plexus Chakra: The pipe organ affects the desires of the soul and helps us listen to our inner voice.
- Heart Chakra: The harp can personify our heart's connection to the universe.
- Throat Chakra: Brass instruments represent our attunement with the universe and our choice of words or need for expression.
- Third Eye Chakra: Piano personifies our vision and our connection to spirituality.
- Crown Chakra: String instruments represent enlightenment and help with intuitive listening and talks with the soul.
Kick off your sound meditation with these powerful mantras, and set the stage for relaxation with an at-home manifestation alter.