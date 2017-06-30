How To Heal Yourself With Sound—Right From Your Living Room

The process of incorporating humming and song into meditation can help to realign our body's chakras—or energy centers—by sending soothing vibrations through the body. To try this out, sit comfortably in a cross-legged, upright position and close your eyes so you can focus on the energy you're feeding yourself. Try to chant in a deep, monotone voice that you can feel reverberate throughout the rest of your body. You should be able to physically feel the vibration of every sound moving through your body.

Each chakra has a unique frequency, and therefore calls for a unique chant. Experiment with these sounds as you meditate for targeted healing for each chakra.