Your capacity to hold all the things in your life that cause your body or your mind any kind of stress can be thought of as a bucket. It holds all of your responsibilities, the myriad stresses and burdens you face. It holds the commitments you take on—the big ones and the small ones, the temporary and the long-term, those you've chosen and those life has handed to you. Eventually, if you continue to load things into your bucket—whether by choice, necessity, or simply because you've spent more time on the planet—your bucket will overflow. When it does, you experience overwhelm.

Creating and maintaining extra room in your bucket is what prevents overwhelm over the long haul. That's why it's imperative to pay attention to, and deliberately curate, the contents of your bucket. If your bucket is filled with things that aren't important to you, you don't have room for the things that are truly important. You want to devote time to your own long-term goals, even if taking time to work on them puts stress on your schedule.

To deal with your stress and overwhelm, to rewrite your life in a way that works for you, you're going to need to harness that power. Here are nine fundamental guiding principles for keeping your mind on your side.