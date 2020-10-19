There Are 6 Types Of Manifesters: Which One Are You?

The year 2020 has taught us that there will always be aspects of life that are out of our control. And yet, as dynamic spiritual beings, I believe we are all meant to help co-create our individual journeys and even take part in shaping larger, collective journeys.

All humans are natural manifesters. But have you ever thought of having a natural manifester type? Check out the types below, and see if one—or a few—resonate strongly with you. We'll also explore the challenging aspects of each type as well as ways to engage or "try on" each one.

Pro tip: To feel into your natural type, ask your intuition for a number between 1 and 6 in pictures, thoughts, feelings, or words. Then ask for a number that represents the manifester type you most need to cultivate: