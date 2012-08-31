7 Ways to Manage Frustration

According to Bo Bennett, “Frustration, although quite painful at times, is a very positive and essential part of success."

Starting my own business taught me an important lesson: Things aren’t always easy.

The successful birthing of a dream or a vision takes a lot of hard work, action, perseverance, patience, and sometimes, prayers! It also requires an ongoing assessment of where your head is, especially when things don’t always work out the way you envisioned it.

No matter how much I planned and analyzed every detail, or anticipated every possible outcome, ultimately, I didn’t have control over anything or anyone. People didn’t always keep their promises. Above all, things change unexpectedly. It can be incredibly frustrating.

I came up with and tried 7 methods for managing my frustrations and applied them more mindfully whenever I encountered a frustrating challenge. It didn’t fix the situation that needed solving, but I realized a less panicky me was the key that helped me successfully manage my frustration and regain new perspective. At the end of the day, I felt calmer and more optimistic.

Here are the habits I’m turning to when frustration rears its ugly head: