 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
7 Ways to Manage Frustration

7 Ways to Manage Frustration

Jen Nicomedes Stone
Feng Shui by Jen By Jen Nicomedes Stone
August 31, 2012

According to Bo Bennett, “Frustration, although quite painful at times, is a very positive and essential part of success."

Starting my own business taught me an important lesson: Things aren’t always easy.

The successful birthing of a dream or a vision takes a lot of hard work, action, perseverance, patience, and sometimes, prayers! It also requires an ongoing assessment of where your head is, especially when things don’t always work out the way you envisioned it.

No matter how much I planned and analyzed every detail, or anticipated every possible outcome, ultimately, I didn’t have control over anything or anyone. People didn’t always keep their promises. Above all, things change unexpectedly. It can be incredibly frustrating.

I came up with and tried 7 methods for managing my frustrations and applied them more mindfully whenever I encountered a frustrating challenge. It didn’t fix the situation that needed solving, but I realized a less panicky me was the key that helped me successfully manage my frustration and regain new perspective. At the end of the day, I felt calmer and more optimistic.

Here are the habits I’m turning to when frustration rears its ugly head:

1. Take a time out.

When you are constantly zooming in on the details without taking a beat between tasks, it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. Take a pause or step away from any challenges. It gives you an opportunity to clear your head, let fresh ideas in, and re-evaluate the situation before trying again.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Talk to someone who is familiar with your situation.

Reach out to others who have gone through similar circumstances. These are the people who can genuinely relate and understand what you’re going through, and are the perfect outlet to let off some steam. They can also act as a sounding board, offering valuable insights and advice that will leave you feeling encouraged, supported, and inspired.

3. Give yourself 24-hours to be “bad.”

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(376)
sleep support+

Give yourself a freebie day to indulge on the simpler things in life that you may not always allow yourself to enjoy. What’s a perfect “bad” day? For me, it looks something like this: Stay in pajamas all day, eat a lot of frozen yogurt (with sprinkles on top) without guilt, watch bad reality TV, sleep in, or play hooky. The biggest caveat to this rule is at the end of the 24-hours, you must brush off the sprinkles, shower, and make it your BEST day!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Do a productive and healthy task that distracts you.

Watch a comedy at the movie theater to get you laughing for a couple of hours. Hit the gym or a yoga class – the endorphins will surely leave you feeling great! Go for a walk and take in some fresh air and appreciate nature. Attend to a personal hobby that gets the creative juices flowing. Do something, anything that keeps your mind off the frustration before returning to it with a brand new attitude!

5. Feng shui your environment.

In essence, the principle of feng shui is about harnessing positive energy from your environment to promote a healthier and happier self. When you are feeling frustrated, you expend negative energy in your surroundings, leaving your space stagnant and dull.

Consider some of these feng shui fixes: declutter and organize your space, create a pile of giveaways, bring in fresh flowers and plants, light a candle, or perform space clearing rituals. Not only will you be making your space more beautiful, you will also feel more in harmony with your home and work space.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Talk to someone who is not familiar with your situation.

They may not completely relate to what you’re going through, but they are often the best person to lend an empathetic and non-judgmental ear. They can help boost your confidence and even give fresh ideas that you have not yet considered.

7. Take stock of the goodies in your life.

One of the best ways to regain your optimism is to take an inventory of all the blessings you already have. Keeping a gratitude journal, for example, is one of the best tools to help you realize the abundance around you. It will help you recognize that whatever challenge, issue, or frustration you’re experiencing is merely a tiny bump on the road.

Bad days are inevitable. They come in waves – big and small – and often unexpected. How we deal with them is what makes or breaks us.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jen Nicomedes Stone
Jen Nicomedes Stone Feng Shui by Jen
Jen Nicomedes Stone is an International Feng Shui and Destiny consultant and the founder of Feng Shui by Jen®, providing intimate and personally tailored consulting services. She was...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-manage-frustration

Your article and new folder have been saved!