 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
6 Steps To Making Hard Work Feel Easy

6 Steps To Making Hard Work Feel Easy

Kaia Roman
Written by Kaia Roman
Kaia Roman is a freelance writer and communications consultant for people, projects, and products working towards a better world.
June 5, 2015

Whenever I hear the term "hard work" what I really hear is "hard times." Whenever I've found myself engrossed in a job, a client project, or a writing assignment that felt like hard work, I was struggling in some way that made the work unenjoyable. Same goes for work in my home, whether it be chores or child-rearing.

I used to be what could easily be labeled as a "workaholic." I worked 18+ hours per day, and certainly did not follow the six steps below. I was extremely stressed, my projects were not turning out according to my well-laid plans, and I knew that something needed to change.

So I put a new plan in place in my life and transformed not only the way I work, but the way I live in each moment. And the results have been tremendous in both my professional and personal life. So tremendous that I'm writing a book about it, so I can remember exactly how I did it.

For me, hard work doesn't necessarily lead to good results, but hard work usually does yield exhaustion. Some people say work is supposed to be hard, that's why it's called “work.” But I disagree. If work is hard, I think something is off. Others feel that you have to work hard to get where you want in life, but again, I disagree. I think you can also get to where and what you want easily, while having fun along the way, even despite your circumstances.

And maybe you've heard the expression, "Don't work harder, work smarter," but what does that actually mean?

I've found that my best quality work — my most brilliant and most effective strategies, plans and writing — come in short but inspired bursts that feel so easy, they are practically effortless. And when I'm "trying" or "pushing" hard, my creative and cognitive flow gets blocked.

So I'm following these six steps to turn hard work into fun work, and seeing my productivity and my joy increase every day:

1. Trust: Worry won't help anything.

Repeat the mantra, “Everything is working out. I don't have to know "how" right this minute.”

Trust is a daily practice and I’m grateful that I’ve finally figured out its importance to a successful and happy life. For some people, trust comes in the form of faith — in a higher power or in a greater part of oneself. I think wherever you need to turn to find trust, it’s worth going there and finding it. Because once you trust that everything is working out, the rest is easy.

2. Delegate: Find good people and then get out of the way.

I have definitely fallen into the trap of trying to do everything myself, but I’ve learned that lesson. My work is most successful when I do what I do best — which is also what I love — and find other people that love and excel at the things that I don’t.

3. Make having fun a priority.

Just because whatever you are doing is intense, requires a lot of time, or is fast-paced, doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Sometimes the attitude of “making things happen” rather than “letting things happen” makes work feel too serious and too hard.

Work can feel like play when you're in your flow, doing what you love, and loving what you do. And if you aren’t currently engaged in your life’s calling for work, you can still listen to music, stop for a dance break and in general, lighten up.

4. Pay attention to your resistance ... what is it telling you?

Do you feel like procrastinating because you actually don’t enjoy the particular task at hand? Does your work feel hard because you are afraid of failure? Whatever the source of your resistance is, it would be good to address it and then to delegate, clear up any fear, or do whatever it takes so you can work with more ease.

I once worked with a client where the biggest contribution I made — what turned their whole business around — was changing the attitude of the CEO, who had massive fear that the business was going to fail. Once the resistance from the top was released, the flood gates opened and success could flow in.

5. Lean in.

There will be times when you don't know the solution, the challenge seems insurmountable and a deadline feels unrealistic. I think a surfing metaphor is useful in these cases. Just like surfing a big wave — once you're in it, there are only two choices — either lean in, make the drop, and do your best to surf the wave, or wipe out miserably.

You might wipe out either way — but it's your attitude that counts. “Let's do this!” is very different, and feels more empowering than, "Oh no!"

6. Take care of yourself.

Don’t let work take precedence over sleep, food, water, exercise, nature and the ones you love. All work and no play will not only make your life feel hard, it will take a toll on your body, mind, and spirit that can have long-lasting effects.

So instead, to quote some wise masters — be like the Seven Dwarves and “whistle while you work,” and embrace the attitude of the Beastie Boys: “My work is my play, because I’m playing when I work.”

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Kaia Roman
Kaia Roman
Kaia Roman is the author of the highly-acclaimed self-help memoir, The Joy Plan, which has been featured on the TODAY show and in Forbes, The New York Times, and more. Publishers Weekly...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
$49.99

How To Build Your Personal Brand

With Lauren Zander
How To Build Your Personal Brand
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-hard-work-feel-easy

Your article and new folder have been saved!