Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021

As we bid farewell to an unusually stressful year, all of us are looking forward to a fresh start in 2021. But with so much uncertainty still in the air, keeping up with a daily well-being routine will be essential in the coming months.

Healthy routines like exercise, meditation, prayer, mindfulness, breathwork, journaling, and/or soothing rituals add consistency and structure to our lives. When practiced regularly, they can also help us reduce stress and build emotional resilience.

Perhaps you already have a daily well-being routine, or maybe you're looking to create one in the coming year. Whatever your situation, I strongly recommend you consider adding Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) or “tapping” to your list of go-to's.