For many of us, workplace stress can linger long after we return home for the day. While we long to be relaxed and comfortable in our own space, more often than not, we still have one foot standing in our jobs or daily responsibilities.

I've found that the following exercise is a beautiful way to reset and intentionally transition into your home so you're not left feeling depleted and out of sorts. As an energy healer, I've found it helpful for anchoring into the present moment and leaving any negative energy you picked up during the day at the door.

Here is a quick exercise for clearing your energy at the end of the workday and consciously transitioning into a more relaxed state of being.